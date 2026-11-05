VA secretary touts reforms, pushes back against criticism during Cobb address

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins speaks to the Cobb Chamber on Thursday. By Trey Smith

CUMBERLAND — During remarks to the Cobb Chamber on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins said he is working hard to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins said as secretary he has worked to reform the VA, including opening more clinics, improving community care partnerships, reducing disability claim backlogs and addressing homelessness among veterans.

He also defended the VA against detractors, saying such criticism demoralized employees and promised that the department is improving. Additionally, he said that he felt criticisms of the VA focused on the wrong measures of success.

“Veterans come first at the VA, we put veterans first,” Collins said. “If it helps the veteran, we’re going to do it. If it doesn’t help the veteran, we’re going to change and figure out how it can help a veteran.”

Collins said VA has housed veterans, fought for community care

Collins, who was appointed in February 2025 by President Donald Trump, said the VA has made big strides toward improvement under his leadership. Among his accomplishments, Collins touted housing veterans and defending community care programs.

According to the VA’s website, the department permanently housed nearly 52,000 homeless veterans in fiscal year 2025, which ran from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025. That’s about 4,000 more veterans housed than the previous fiscal year.

Collins also oversaw the launch of the VA’s Getting Veterans off the Streets Initiative in May 2025, which implemented dedicated outreach events to locate homeless veterans and connect them with housing, healthcare services and other benefits. The program helped move about 25,000 veterans into permanent emergency, transition, or permanent housing, according to department numbers.

“We are reaching out to anybody that’s willing to help my veterans,” Collins said. “We have looked at it from a perspective of saying, ‘How do we help?’”

Collins also told attendees that he’s worked to defend community care programs.

Community care is when the VA allows eligible veterans to receive care at approved healthcare providers outside of the department’s own network at the VA’s expense, according to the VA website.

However, community care has faced criticism over coordination issues, slow reimbursement times and uneven quality of care, according to the National Institute of Health. Some critics have suggested that the VA instead focus on expanding its own services, rather than administering services through outside providers.

Collins, though, said that reducing community care would be equivalent to cutting veterans’ benefits.

“There’s a movement among some in Washington that says, ‘Well, we don’t need as much community care, we need to grow the VA,’” Collins said. “What they’re actually saying is that they are cutting benefits, and I don’t think there’s anybody in this room that wants to cut benefits to the veterans who served us.”

Collins also argued that reducing community care could endanger rural communities, whose doctors and hospitals often rely on revenue from VA-covered patients.

According to numbers from the VA, community care paid more than $36 billion to local healthcare providers in fiscal year 2025, with much of that money going toward rural areas where about a quarter of all veterans reside.

Collins hits back at VA criticism

Collins defended the VA against criticisms from politicians and the press, saying those comments focus on the wrong metrics and often disregard improvements in the department.

“When I got there…I found a system that was basically judged on how much money it got from Congress and how many people it employed,” Collins said. “It was not really concerned about, ‘Are we actually giving our veterans what they deserve?’ It was more of, ‘Are we protecting our organization?’”

The department should instead be judged on its wait times, quality of service and responsiveness to claims, Collins said.

Collins said that wait times have decreased and backlogs have shrunk since he took office. According to Collins, wait times for care have decreased from an average of 18 business days to five business days thanks to internal restructuring to improve communication with providers.

Additionally, the VA’s backlog of disability claims has been reduced from 260,000 claims to 65,000. A claim is considered backlogged when it’s been waiting for a response for more than 125 days.

Freeman Smith, a chief warrant officer in the Army who attended Thursday’s luncheon, said it was affirming to hear from Collins, and that he sees tangible change in VA responsiveness and service.

“It encouraged me that he’s really trying,” Smith said. “The news doesn’t show it, but at least we can see he’s really trying.”