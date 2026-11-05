John Loyd and Brad Whitfield elected to Cobb soil and water district

{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}John Loyd, left, and Brad Whitfield were both elected Cobb County Soil and Water District supervisors Tuesday night.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/p} By Courtesy of John Loyd and Brad Whitfield

John Loyd and Brad Whitfield appear to have been elected to the five-person Cobb County Soil and Water Conservation District as supervisors, with 100% of county precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning.

Two seats were up for election on the five-person board. Loyd, the incumbent, received a total 212,467 votes and retained his seat.

The 47-year-old was first elected in 2022, and is the principal and owner of Loyd Development Services, a land development firm in metro Atlanta. Loyd has lived in Cobb County since 1999.

“Thank you to our community for the opportunity to serve another term representing the Cobb County Soil and Water Conservation District,” Loyd said in a statement. “My experience as a supervisor has reinforced my belief that protecting our natural resources and encouraging responsible growth go hand in hand. I look forward to building on the progress of my first term and working with the District to make Cobb County a great place to live, work and play.”

Whitfield, a newcomer, followed him with 165,704 votes and will take the seat of Woody Snell.

The 38-year-old is an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist at Crestline Engineering in metro Atlanta. Whitfield is a Cobb County native and graduated from Kell High School.

“Thanks to everybody getting out and taking time out of their day to go vote,” Whitfield told the Journal. “I appreciate all the votes for me. I’m excited about the opportunity to serve as district supervisor for Cobb, and I’m looking forward to making positive impacts on the community once we get going.”

Election results are not final until authorized by the secretary of state’s office Monday Nov. 9.

Voters chose two candidates of the three on the ballot, with the top two vote-getters declared the winners. The third candidate, Frank Wigington, received 81,791 votes.

The Cobb Soil and Water Conservation District is one of 40 such districts in the state of Georgia. It consists of three elected supervisors and two appointed officials, and is nonpartisan. The board chair is Stanley Kirk.

The board works in an advisory role with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, local governments, developers and homeowners to make sure construction projects adhere to federal environmental guidelines, including the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and the Clean Water Act.

If the board finds a given project is not in compliance with environmental regulations, they coordinate with local jurisdictions, or in rare cases, move it to a state level concern.

Elected supervisors serve four-year terms and appointed supervisors serve two-year terms. No members receive a regular salary.