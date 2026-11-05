AP News Summary at 4:04 p.m. EST

Senate Democrats will not let Trump put a 'right-winger' on the Supreme Court, Schumer vows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is vowing that Democrats will not allow President Donald Trump to put “a right winger” on the Supreme Court once they take power, raising the possibility that his party could block a presidential nominee if there were a vacancy in the next two years. In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Schumer would not say if he would hold a Supreme Court vacancy open until after the 2028 presidential election, as former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did in 2016. But he said that Democrats are “not going to allow any crappy nominees” for Supreme Court — or for lower courts or Trump’s Cabinet, either.

AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. Unsealed Thursday, the documents show the Republican administration said as recently as mid-October it had plans to deport Iranians through a third country. A judge ordered the government to notify the court of any finalized deportation plans. The documents reveal contacts with Iranian officials to arrange removals, despite the war and diplomatic tensions. A lawsuit claims the Trump administration shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran, violating regulations. The Department of Homeland Security denies sharing asylum records. Deportations to Iran are rare due to diplomatic and safety concerns.

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

California Gov. Newsom says he will commute all death sentences in state to life without parole

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced he will change all 548 death sentences in the state to life in prison without parole. The state Supreme Court will have the final say in hundreds of these cases. The announcement Thursday comes as Newsom prepares to leave office after eight years and considers a run for president. The Democrat, who’s long been opposed to the death penalty, placed a moratorium on executions in California in 2019. The California District Attorneys Association has expressed concerns, warning it could cause anguish for victims’ families. The ACLU applauded the move, citing racial bias in the death penalty’s implementation.

Citibank office shooter targeted company over a $2,500 debt collection, Florida sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a gunman who killed a woman before being fatally shot by a security guard at Citibank’s sprawling office complex in Tampa targeted the campus because he was angry over a $2,500 debt collection. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday that about three hours before the shooting, 35-year-old Jacob Pearson called an attorney affiliated with Citibank and threatened violence if a court hearing over the debt wasn’t canceled. Chronister says Pearson drove from his home in Orlando to Tampa, crashed his car through a fence at Citibank’s campus and plowed into a courtyard. The sheriff said Pearson shot the first employee he saw.

A sell-off for AI stocks sends the S&P 500 down more than 4% to its worst day since Trump's tariff announcements in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — A sell-off for AI stocks sends the S&P 500 down more than 4% to its worst day since Trump's tariff announcements in 2025.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguayan president impeached after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayan President Santiago Peña has resigned after the collapse of Ueno Bank, a major digital bank tied to his government. The crisis triggered widespread protests, froze millions in savings, and cost Peña the support of his Colorado Party. The lower house voted to impeach him, with the Senate expected to accept his resignation. Opposition senators demand a trial, arguing it would prevent Peña from gaining legal protections. Ueno Bank's collapse left many Paraguayans scrambling to recover their savings. The turmoil has affected the country's currency and sparked protests, with many blaming official corruption and reckless banking practices.

Postal employee shot 2 coworkers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa’s capital city before being captured nearby. A third employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape Thursday morning's shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Des Moines police say officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect without resistance. The shooting happened on the facility’s second floor, in an area not accessible to the public. Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 shots. A nearby elementary school temporarily went into secure status after being notified by police.

Anthropic is rapidly accelerating AI development amid slowdown calls, outside research group says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthropic is developing its AI systems twice as quickly as last year, despite CEO Dario Amodei’s calls to slow down model capabilities. An independent group, Model Evaluation and Threat Research, released an analysis on Thursday with these findings. The organization reviewed Anthropic’s internal data and interviewed staff. The report comes as Anthropic prepares for a major stock offering amid concerns about AI’s potential risks. METR found that AI itself is helping accelerate development. The researchers noted the lack of bottlenecks like computing power or data. Amodei has previously urged the industry to slow down to ensure safety measures can keep up with AI advancements.