North Cobb's Belyeu, Marietta's Whiteside lead explosive offenses into regular season finale

North Cobb's Zach Belyeu (8) breaks loose for a long run Etowah during their game Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at Emory Sewell Stadium in Acworth. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Marietta has likely secured a playoff spot, but a victory on Friday could mean opening the playoffs at home.

If the Blue Devils can slow down North Cobb’s ground attack Friday at Northcutt Stadium, they stand a better chance at coming away victorious.

“We know how talented North Cobb is, and there are a lot of implications when it comes to the playoff picture,” Marietta coach Cameron Duke said. “We’re trying not to think about that, but we know the implications are there.”

There is one challenge in slowing down the Warriors’ running attack.

Marietta (6-3, 4-2) will be going up against one of the top running backs in in the state in Zach Belyeu, who is known for both power and speed.

For the season, Belyeu has 1,372 yards on 155 carries and 18 touchdowns for the Warriors (7-2, 5-1).

“(Beyleu’s) preparation is unmatched by many peers,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “The way he works in the weight room and at practice is a generational thing. It seems like every time he touches the ball and gets out in the open, he runs for a touchdown.”

In North Cobb’s 35-21 win over Etowah last week, Belyeu nearly ran for 100 yards on one drive alone, which culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run. He ended with 195 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Two weeks ago against Wheeler, when Belyeu played sparingly due to a minor injury, he mustered 149 yards on eight carries that included a 75-yard touchdown run.

“Talk about a talented guy, he’s a workhorse,” Duke said of Belyeu. “We have our work cut out for us in that regard. We have to slow him down before he gets started. We look forward to the challenge of slowing him down as much as we can.”

Another option in slowing down Beyleu would be to keep him off the field.

Marietta quarterback Jayden Whiteside, who can run the Blue Devil offense with both his arm and his legs, is more than capable of sustaining drives.

It is the passing game that stands out. Whiteside has completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,138 yards on the season and 27 touchdowns.

In the Blue Devils’ 46-14 win over Wheeler a week ago, Whiteside threw for 374 yards and six touchdowns, all coming in the first half.

“He’s a lot like (Christion) Peacock at Walton,” Queen said of Whiteside. “He’s very athletic and versatile. You can’t stop a kid like that. You just have to slow him down.”