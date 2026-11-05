Two Pebblebrook grads cut from ‘The Voice,’ but one could still be saved

Chari, left, and Marcus Ladden Jr. represented Pebblebrook High School on the “Cut Week” episode of NBC’s “The Voice” Monday. By Courtesy of “The Voice” on YouTube

NBC’s “The Voice” had the largest single-episode elimination in show history this week, and the show’s two Pebblebrook High School alums were not selected to move on.

Marcus Ladden Jr., a 19-year-old 2025 graduate, and Chari, a 31-year-old 2012 graduate, did not make it through the show’s inaugural “Cut Week,” which precedes a live show next week where audiences will vote live to decide who advances.

Under the new “Cut Week” system, the show’s celebrity judges each picked two singers from their teams of seven to automatically move on to the live show. The remaining five artists from each team were left to perform, with the winner receiving the third and final spot.

This means that a majority of the show’s 28 contestants were sent home. Only 13 advanced, including an undetermined singer who was saved via audience vote.

Neither Ladden nor Chari was chosen as a top-two qualifier ahead of “Cut Week,” meaning they’d have to compete for the final spots on Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah’s teams respectively.

Chari was the final performer from Latifah’s team and gave a stirring rendition of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly” that illustrated her sweeping vocal range.

Chari’s coach, Latifah, said Chari’s voice was “gorgeous” and praised her low register.

“What you just did down there was disrespectful, in the best way,” Latifah told Chari. “I mean, you’re just exquisite. Thank you for giving me more problems, keep giving me problems.”

Judge and country star Riley Green said Chari’s performance was one of his favorites of the day.

“To come on a show like this, you’ve gotta have two or three songs you can crush, and that was one of the best ways I’ve heard that song sung,” he said.

Latifah said her final decision was “super difficult” but ultimately chose 25-year-old contestant Lillie Kolich over Chari.

Ladden led off for Clarkson’s team, performing a rich take on Lou Rawls’ “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine,” where he dusted off some showmanship from his background in musical theater.

“I love watching people love what they’re doing,” Clarkson said of Ladden’s performance. “You are such a treat. Then you twirled, I love the twirl. The twirl was my favorite, you did such a great job.”

Ladden was originally selected by Latifah following his initial “blind audition,” but was later stolen by Clarkson for her team after Latifah opted to keep Chari over him.

“You are so dynamic. I was just dancing and partying with you,” Latifah told Ladden. “Thank you for entertaining me. I want to follow where you go.”

Clarkson said her decision on who to keep was very hard, but she ultimately chose 13-year-old singer Brianna Cameron.

There’s a chance Ladden or Chari could still hang on. The night the episode ended, members voted to save one performer who didn’t make the cut. Their identity will be revealed before the next episode Monday.

“The Voice” airs weekly on Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Nov. 9’s show will stream live on Peacock.