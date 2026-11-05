Michael Penix looks to rebound in Spain after Falcons' 'hard to watch' game against Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) reacts after an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. By Chris O'Meara - AP

MADRID (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. understandably had a hard time in the video room watching his performance in the Atlanta Falcons' shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Penix threw four interceptions in heavy rain as the Falcons lost 16-0 last Sunday to drop to 3-5 for the season. But the Falcons QB said looking at what went wrong was necessary for the team to have a chance to bounce back in this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid.

“Even though it’s games like that, you don’t really want to watch it, but at the same time, you got to go and correct some things that need to be corrected,” he said Thursday. “So we spent that next day doing our correcting. And then after that, it was, we’re moving on.”

He said reflecting on his poor performance was needed before he could start focusing on moving forward again.

"I want to win football games for this team. And whenever you have a game like last week, you know, you kind of point the finger at yourself,” he said. “I never wanted it to be on me some of the things that happened. So I always want to be the best version of myself for this team. So whenever I do have those bad games, I kind of go back and reflect on the things that I’ve done. You know, just try to find ways to be better throughout the week.”

Penix said he noticed during the first full practice in Madrid that the team is focused on getting back to regaining its confidence.

“We had a couple of walkthroughs, but just the attention to detail and the guys just executing at a high level today, and that’s all it is,” he said. “Just making sure we’re being attentive in our meeting rooms So just making sure that we handle everything like a pro and go about our business like a pro. And that’s what this team has been doing."

Wide receiver Drake London said he is confident Penix won't be affected by the poor performance against the Buccaneers.

“He just puts it behind him and moves forward,” London said. “I mean, there’s nothing to do, but you can’t dwell on it, you know? So he goes out there and he works the clean slate and gets right back to it.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here