Lindley Middle School teacher named Literacy Teacher of the Year

Shawndella Roberts, a seventh-grade literacy teacher at Lindley Middle School, in Mableton, her students and representatives from the Georgia Council on Literacy and Cobb Schools, celebrates being named the Georgia Council on Literacy’s inaugural Metro Atlanta Region Literacy Teacher of the Year. By Jack Lindner

MABLETON — Dr. Shawndella Roberts, a seventh-grade reading teacher at Lindley Middle School, was named metro Atlanta’s inaugural Literacy Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Council on Literacy on Thursday.

Roberts received the honor for her previous work as a third-grade literacy teacher at Birney Elementary School.

Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, along with several representatives from the state, surprised Roberts and her students with the award. The honor comes with two cash prizes: a $1,500 prize for personal use and $500 that will go toward her classroom.

Roberts said she was caught off guard with Thursday’s announcement.

“It feels amazing. I work really hard with my students (and) do the best I can,” Roberts said. “Your goal as a teacher is to always grow your students. That’s what we all want to do. That’s what we all aim to do.”

An educator for the last 25 years, this year is Roberts’ first at Lindley after transferring from Birney Elementary, and marks her 10th year with the Cobb School District.

In her current position, Roberts teaches five different reading classes throughout the day, each with students on various reading levels including gifted/accelerated students, targeted students and those reading on-level.

During her two years at Birney, Roberts said her goal with every student was to increase their reading comprehension by two grade levels.

“That’s always my goal when I’m in an elementary (school environment), I’m going to get you at least two grade levels,” Roberts said. “I really had the ability to focus in on reading skills and phonics … We know reading is more than one thing — it’s phonics, it’s comprehension, it’s analyzing text — but when you can focus on one thing, I think that’s what (helped my students succeed).”

Ragsdale said Roberts’ recognition represents Cobb Schools’ focus on literacy.

“I could not be more proud of you having this recognition, especially in literacy. We have an awesome focus, laser focus on literacy,” Ragsdale said. “Thank you for everything you’re doing for us, and most importantly, for our students.”

Roberts’ Literacy Teacher of the Year award is the first to be awarded by the Georgia Council on Literacy’s Metro Atlanta Regional Educational Service Agency. There are 16 Regional Educational Service Agencies across the state, according to the Department of Education. Roberts was nominated for her award and was selected as one of 16 total Literacy Teachers of the Year, each representing a Regional Educational Service Agency across the state. In total, 222 other teachers across Roberts’ region were nominated for the metro Atlanta title.

All 16 statewide winners are now finalists for the overall state Literacy Teacher of the Year, which will be announced later this year, according to Andri Pilgrim, a member of the Georgia Council on Literacy.

“(Dr. Roberts) knows how to teach children to read …She knows how to make growth with all different types of children and how to make a great deal of growth to get them ready for the next grade,” Pilgrim said. “And that’s so important … We need to learn from them what they do.”

Roberts said the award represents not only her accomplishments, but also adds to the growing movement across the state to increase literacy rates.

“It’s the foundation of everything. Students have to know how to read,” she said. “So the push on literacy and the focus, it’s definitely needed, and I’m glad that everybody’s recognizing that and getting back into the science of reading.”