Marietta, Pope girls ready to defend cross country titles

Led by Aislynn Dunn, Pope will be chasing its third straight state championship when the Class AAAAAA state meet takes place Saturday morning in Carrollton By Special — Greg Spell, file

The Marietta girls will be trying to win their seventh straight title and the Pope girls will be trying to win their third as they compete in the cross country state championships Friday and Saturday in Carrollton.

In Class AAAAAAA girls meet, Harrison joins Marietta as well-positioned to contend for the state title. Both dominated their respective sectionals, with five runners each finishing in the top 10.

For Marietta, Alyssa Trevino came in second place individually with a time of 17 minutes, 55.13 seconds. Mary Kate Ninness finished fifth, with Avery Trevino sixth, Anna Caroline Donald eighth and Bailey Turner ninth. On the boys side, Marietta came in sixth, led by Lucas Fortenberry’s 27th-place finish.

Marietta coach Jack Coleman said he was happy with how his girls ran last weekend, and they should have a strong chance to contend for the title.

“If we can perform with the effort level that we gave Saturday, then we can live with whatever those results are,” said Coleman, whose squad has won eight of the last nine championships. “The girls are hoping to be in the mix and should be in the mix to have a race with Harrison for the state championship. Right now, our two teams are probably seeded the highest in our classification. Should be a very good race because during the year we switched on and off each time we raced each other.”

The championship meets will be split between Friday and Saturday. For teams from Cobb County, the Class AAAAA and the Class AA-AAAA Private races will be held Friday, while Class AAAAAA and Class AAAAAAA will be Saturday.

For Harrison, Paige Comstock finished first individually at their sectional with a time of 18:17.41, with Norah Hickerson second with a time of 18:34.34. Palak Shah finished sixth, Emma Mae Bullock seventh and Whitney Roesner eighth.

Harrison’s boys came in third, led by a fifth-place finish from Riley Comstock (16:06.92).

Hoyas coach Jonathan Gambrell said the biggest point of emphasis for his teams will be keeping the emotions in check heading into the meet that serves as the culmination of a long season of hard work.

“A lot of times, we get to this point in the season and emotions get ramped up, and kids start thinking they’ve got to do something crazy, and what you’ve done has been good enough all season,” Gambrell said. “So, be yourself and keep being who you are and focus on the same things we focus on all year. As long as they can do that, whatever happens on Saturday happens.”

Walton competed at the same sectional as Marietta, and the Raiders’ boys and girls both finished third. Harper Strong led the way for the girls with a fourth-place finish, while William Gentner was 14th for the boys.

Walton coach Travis Gower said the goal for the Raiders going into Saturday’s state meet is to give full effort and compete to the best of their abilities, with hopes of a podium finish.

“That we are competitive and racing with the people we need to be racing against, and against the teams we need to be racing against, and if we put ourselves in the right place and compete well, then we’ll just accept whatever those results are,” Gower said. “Obviously, the higher the better. We would love to get a team or two on the podium, but it’s just to go out there and be our best on Saturday, and hope it’s good enough.”

In Class AAAAAA, Pope’s girls finished first in their sectional, while the boys finished second.

Aislynn Dunn won the individual meet in 17:57.27, just beating teammate Kate Rytlewski (17:57.47). Phoebe Throckmorton finished ninth and Fallyn Wheeler 10th.

For the boys, Rowan Maloney finished first in 15:28.94.

Pope coach Cathi Monk said her runners all have strong understandings of their roles and a strong desire to live up to the level of success the Greyhounds have had in recent seasons.

“I think everyone is aware of their role, and they take a lot of pride now that we’re in championship season,” Monk said. “They understand that our program has been successful for a number of years and they want to make sure they continue in that vein of success. Hopefully, we’ll hold it all together.

“It’s been a long season. These kids start training in June, and to be successful, you have to be dedicated and persevere for a number of months, and they’ve looked good this week. We’ve had some nice team-bonding stuff, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

In Class AAAAA, Allatoona’s boys and girls both finished second at their sectional meets. Molly Hensel finished first for the girls in 19:33.80, with Ellie Alef sixth and Anna Salter 10th. For the boys, Alexander Cabral led the way with a fifth-place finish and Evan Miller came in seventh.

Allatoona coach Patrick Parsons said the goal for his teams has been to make it to state and compete well, and Friday will be their chance to do so.

“This has been our goal all season, to be able to get back to Carrollton and be able to be competitive at Carrollton,” Parsons said. “The boys and girls both have different goals and focuses that they’re going to try to do for the meet on Friday. They’re fresh, they’re hungry. As long as they work and stick to the race plan that we’ve been working on all season, anything’s possible. We’re just looking forward to the opportunity to be competitive.”