The Latest: Races in Alaska and Mississippi will determine strength of Democratic Senate majority

Scenes outside the office of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Washington. By Allison Robbert - FR172296 AP

Alaskans are awaiting more results from key races on the general election ballot, including a bitterly fought U.S. Senate campaign and an open seat for governor. A ballot measure seeking to repeal Alaska’s unique system of open primaries and ranked vote general elections was also too early to call.

The midterm election blowout has set up a new era in Washington, with Democrats eager to meet voter demands for change, while Republicans watched their congressional majorities evaporate in a revolt against President Donald Trump’s policies. Democrats triumphed in several surprise upsets, marking a decisive rejection of unified GOP control of the House and Senate. See the full election results.

Trump acknowledged the Iran war affected the midterms, suggesting voters were frustrated by surging gas prices that have been a byproduct of the more than 8-month-old conflict. He struck a conciliatory tone earlier, suggesting he could work with the Democrats but later threatened to use his veto power to strike down their agenda.

The fallout for Republicans is only beginning. Vice President JD Vance, a 2028 presidential contender, blamed the war in Iran for Republicans’ midterm wipeout. And Mike Johnson of Louisiana will not seek reelection as House speaker, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Here's the latest:

Trump says he met with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House

The president said he met with Vladimir Putin’s envoy at the White House on Thursday but did not meet with Ukrainian officials who were also visiting.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had a meeting with Kirill Dmitriev. “I can’t tell you what I discussed,” Trump said.

Asked if he had met with Ukrainian representatives, Trump said he had not. Representatives from both countries were at the White House for an event honoring Melania Trump’s work brokering a ceasefire in Oleshky.

After declining to elaborate on his meeting with Dmitriev, Trump suggested some sort of deal is in the works.

“Its going to be an agreement, it’s going to be a big agreement and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine,” Trump said, adding that it might include all of Europe.

Hegseth vows to fight as impeachment prospect looms

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed to fight back in a new social media video after Democrats made major gains in the midterm election and some lawmakers vowed to push impeachment proceedings against him.

Hegseth acknowledged that “a disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly,” referencing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie first introduced the articles of impeachment in September and has pledged to revive them next week unless Hegseth resigns.

In his video Hegseth argued that “it’s all about the politics of personal destruction” and said that “won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that.”

He also defended his anti-diversity policies, the administration’s war in Iran and strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America, saying that “narcoterrorists should die, not be caught and released.”

Trump signs a proclamation that he says will prevent future changes to the Oval Office and Cabinet Room

The signing comes two days after voters, dissatisfied with his economic policies, threw dozens of Republicans out of office, delivering control of Congress to Democrats.

It’s also the third day this week that the president, a real estate mogul, has delivered remarks fixated on his pet projects in Washington, including an opulent ballroom and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

A brutal sell-off for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles 4.4%

A brutal sell-off swept through Wall Street, led by stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers. The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst drop since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The wipeout more than erased the market’s gain from the day before, which was its best in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,800 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5.5%.

AI stocks worldwide felt pressure as worries rise about possible moratoriums on data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

US boosts reward offers for Venezuelan cartel leaders by $50M

The Trump administration is increasing by $50 million the amount of reward money it offers for information leading to the arrests of three leaders of the Venezuelan cartel Tren de Aragua.

The State Department said it was boosting from $4 million to $20 million the reward for Yohan José Romero, from $5 million to $15 million the reward for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano and creating a new $15 million reward for Juan Gabriel Rivas Núñez.

It said the three men are all senior members of Tren de Aragua, which the administration designated a foreign terrorist organization last year. All three have been indicted in U.S. federal court for providing material support to a designated terrorist organization.

Iowa Democrat wins state House race despite suspending campaign in September

A Democrat won a western Iowa legislative district in Tuesday’s elections, even though he had suspended his campaign two months ago because of health issues, a sign of Democrats’ midterm sweeping success nationwide.

Eric Armstrong still appeared on the ballot and was elected with 55% of the vote to represent the state House district that belongs to current Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek, who won his bid for U.S. Senate Tuesday. The district went for Republican President Donald Trump two years ago. (edited)

In a Sept. 7 Facebook post, Armstrong wrote that he had “personal health issues that require my full attention and immediate care” and that he was “stepping down from my campaign, effective immediately” to prioritize his health.

Armstrong wrote again Thursday that he was proud of his win and would be “open and upfront about what comes next.”

“The voters of District 20 sent a clear message about the direction they want for Iowa,” he wrote, “and I will make sure that message is carried to the Capitol in January.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ‘has been gracious,’ says his Democratic successor

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa said that Abbott, who she defeated in the election in the historically red state, “made sure to make me understand that they are going to fully cooperate with this transition.”

When asked whether she was concerned about Republicans in the legislature working to undermine her, Hinojosa said that “Texans have spoken” and that she hopes “elected leaders from both parties don’t get in the way of the progress we can make together to deliver for working people.”

Mississippi GOP: Senate race ‘is far from over’

Mike Hurst, the state party chairman, made that statement in an afternoon press conference in Jackson, the state capital.

He said the party estimates that as many as 20,000 votes are outstanding in the Senate race, a combination of late-arriving mail and provisional ballots that Hurst says come from Republican-leaning areas.

“Let me be very, very clear,” Hurst said. “This election is far from over.”

Hurst said the party was ready to take legal action if the count is improper but will accept the results if the count is fair and legal.

“There is no election denying going on here,” he said.

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa says she’ll lead a ‘bipartisan administration’

Hinojosa made that pledge in her first press conference since beating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, becoming one of several Democrats who won statewide in Texas for the first time in more than 30 years.

“People are tired of the divisions, tired of the fighting, tired of the culture wars,” said Hinojosa, “I’m going to be a governor for all of Texas.”

She then introduced Ernest Bailes, who described himself as a conservative Republican who would be part of her transition team.

“I believe in Gina and I have faith that we will be able to do good things for the state of Texas,” he said. “We will put partisanship aside.”

Historic nature of Wisconsin win sinking in for David Crowley

Crowley, a Democrat, is the first Black person elected governor in Wisconsin.

He deflected questions about the historic nature of his win at a news conference the day after the election. But in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Crowley said “it has sunk in a little bit more.”

“For me, it’s about making sure I’m not the last,” he said. “What I’m going to be remembered for is what I do in the seat and the results that we deliver.”

Crowley referenced the song from the musical “Hamilton” about the importance of being “in the room where it happens.”

“Being in a room where it happens doesn’t mean anything unless you can actually make an impact,” he said. “And that’s really my focus.”

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman ousts embattled Mayor Karen Bass

Nithya Raman, a little-known Los Angeles City Council member backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, has defeated Mayor Karen Bass, an upset that will alter the trajectory of the nation’s second largest city.

The India-born Raman’s upstart campaign marked a generational shift at City Hall as voters followed the lead of New York, where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected last year. Raman, though, never attracted the same level of national attention and stressed her willingness to break with the progressive party at times during the campaign.

Her entry into the race marked a stunning change of heart after she had initially endorsed Bass, once her ally. She said the city had reached a “breaking point” and announced her own candidacy just before the filing deadline.

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Schumer says Democrats will not let Trump put a ‘right-winger’ on the Supreme Court

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is vowing that Democrats will not allow President Donald Trump to put “a right-winger” on the Supreme Court once they take power, raising the possibility that his party could block a presidential nominee if there is a vacancy in the next two years.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Schumer would not say if he would hold a Supreme Court vacancy open until after the next presidential election, as former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did in 2016. But he said that Democrats are “not going to allow any crappy nominees” to be confirmed to the Supreme Court — or to the lower courts or Trump’s Cabinet, either.

“The bottom line is we’re not going to allow a right-winger on the court,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s pledge came two days after Democrats won a decisive Senate majority in the midterm elections.

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass concedes to democratic socialist challenger Nithya Raman

The embattled incumbent said in a statement Thursday that she called Raman, a fellow Democrat, to congratulate her on her victory.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” Bass said. “I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us.”

House Democrats’ Judiciary leader says he’s already laid out an investigative roadmap

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, noted Thursday at a Center for American Progress forum that he’s written 200-plus investigative letters to the Department of Justice and White House during Trump’s second presidency.

Anyone wondering what his committee will prioritize next year can consult that public record, he said.

“It’s a pretty good trail of crumbs of what we’re going to do,” Raskin said. “This is not a game of surprise or gotcha. We’re talking about trying to defend our system of government against authoritarians here.”

Asked about Trump potentially pardoning his lieutenants, Raskin noted any recipient still would be subject to civil liability and state criminal prosecution. He also argued that Trump issuing any pardon related to criminal activity he was involved in personally could constitute an impeachable offense under the Constitution’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard.

US further sanctions Cuban economy and targets China-based suppliers

The Trump administration on Thursday escalated its economic campaign against Cuba, issuing a determination that clears the path for sanctions on several crucial sectors of the island’s economy.

Those sectors include electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology. The State Department also ordered penalties on China-based suppliers of Cuba’s military forces.

“The identification of these new sectors targets the regime and those who enable it, not the Cuban people,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, insisting that humanitarian aid is still authorized to enter.

Washington passes ban on transgender girls in female sports

A ballot measure approved Tuesday by Washington voters will prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls’ school sports.

Proponents say the new law will increase fairness and safety in girls’ sports. Opponents had argued the measure could require invasive exams of many athletes to weed out a small number of transgender ones.

Similar laws are common in Republican-controlled states. But lawmakers in Washington and other Democratic-dominated states have not previously advanced them.

Republicans have emphasized the issue in recent years — and a growing number of Democratic politicians have aligned with them, at least partly.

The measure was placed on the Washington ballot through a citizens’ initiative. The state Legislature could change or repeal the law after two years with a simple majority, or sooner with support of two-thirds of both the House and Senate.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says Congress can conduct corruption hearings while still prioritizing the economy

Fresh off winning a third term, the potential Democratic presidential contender said Thursday he wants to see the new Congress “walk and chew gum at the same time” by helping lower consumer costs and still conducting accountability hearings and investigations into the Trump administration.

“That could lead possibly to impeachment,” Pritzker said at a Center for American Progress forum, but that shouldn’t be the initial point.

The long-term goal, Pritzker argued, is to gather details about Trump’s and his associates’ activity so “the American public could understand what it is, then we could actually take action to prevent it next time.”

Without calling names, Pritzker added, “There are certain officials other than the president that ought to be targets.”

Nevada Republican concedes race to first-ever Democratic winner

Republican congressional candidate David Flippo has conceded the race for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District and congratulated Teresa Benitez-Thompson, the first Democrat to win the historically red seat in northern Nevada.

“The voters have spoken, and I respect their decision,” he said in a Wednesday night statement.

The Air Force veteran and business owner campaigned as a major Trump ally with strong conservative values. He faced major scrutiny since he moved from southern Nevada to join the race after longtime Republican Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement.

Flippo was accused of exaggerating his military awards and had delayed filing required financial disclosures. Amodei refused to endorse Flippo, calling him a fraud.

In his concession statement, Flippo said establishment Republicans and “their allies in the media in Nevada, Montana, and Texas turned against their own party, costing races across the country.”

Schumer says ideological labels within the Democratic Party are a false choice

The likely incoming majority leader said the battle over Democratic Party identity is a distraction and that any governing majority requires a coalition of “different voices.”

“Populism and moderation are not mutually exclusive,” Schumer said, arguing that all victorious Democrats on Tuesday agreed on the fundamental tasks of lowering costs, stopping the Iran war, standing up to Trump and addressing corruption.

“Unity does not mean blind fealty to a party line,” Schumer said. “Just look at what that’s done to the GOP. Unity means linking arms with people you will not agree with on every issue so that you can make progress on the more important areas where you agree.”

Schumer said Democrats flipped so many Senate seats by having “candidates who fit their states, who ran the gamut from proud progressives to lifelong moderates, all united by one simple mission: make the government work for the people.”

Maine Democrat Dunlap concedes to former governor in House race

A Democratic candidate has conceded in a U.S. House race in Maine that was slated to go to ranked choice voting.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race between Republican Paul LePage and Democrat Matt Dunlap in the Maine 2nd Congressional District. State officials said Thursday the race would proceed to a ranked count because neither candidate broke 50% of the popular vote.

Dunlap’s campaign said Thursday that it does not “currently believe that ranked choice voting will change the results of this race.” LePage said in a statement that he was confident he had won.

A win by LePage would be a rare blue seat that flipped red this year. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden did not seek reelection.

LePage is a former governor of the state and an ally of President Donald Trump. Dunlap is a former Maine Secretary of State.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer promises new majority will send Trump plenty of bills

The New York Democrat and likely Senate majority leader said Thursday that the new Congress will work to answer voters’ concerns on “costs, chaos and corruption” regardless of whether Trump plays along.

“Will Trump sign all of it into law? Knowing Trump’s and Republicans’ intransigence, of course not,” Schumer said at the Center for American Progress.

Schumer said Democrats will try to curb Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, ban federal elected officials from stock trades, and limit consumer costs from data center expansion.

Schumer said Republicans have to choose whether to participate or ensure another drubbing at the polls.

“If Donald Trump does spend the next year vetoing common sense legislation to lower costs and end corruption, this election,” Schumer said, “this absolute Republican catastrophe on election night 2026 will look like a good day compared to what will come down on Republicans in the 2028 election.”

A rare House race where a Republican could flip a blue seat is headed to a ranked choice count

A Maine race in which Republicans have a rare chance to flip a blue seat this year is headed to a ranked choice count, the state announced.

Republican Paul LePage and Democrat Matt Dunlap ran against each other to fill the seat that Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is vacating. The 2nd Congressional District covers much of rural Maine and is typically very competitive.

The secretary of state’s office said Thursday that neither candidate broke 50% of the vote, so the ranked second choices will come into play. There were only two candidates on the ballot, but use of write-in candidates allowed voters to pick second choices.

LePage declared victory in the race Wednesday. Dunlap’s campaign has said it is awaiting full results.

Ohio’s outgoing Republican governor jokes about ‘donkey in the room’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says “a mighty wind” was responsible for sweeping so many fellow Republicans out of office Tuesday, brushing aside whether GOP gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial attack ad against Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton played a role.

The 79-year-old DeWine joked during the Impact Ohio postelection conference that “the elephant in the room” was now “the donkey in the room.”

When people didn’t laugh or applaud, he nudged the room, “Oh, c’mon.”

DeWine predicted that Acton, who previously served in his cabinet, would uphold Ohio’s tradition of governing from the middle. He said Ohio has a history of moderate Republican and moderate Democratic governors and he expects Acton to be one, too.

On Tuesday, Acton became the first Democrat in 20 years to win Ohio’s governor’s office and the first woman elected to the post.

S&P 500 tumbles 3%

Another wipeout for stocks tied to the build-out of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and erasing gains from the day before, which marked the stock market’s best day in three months.

The S&P 500 fell 3.2% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,079 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.9%.

Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rose about possible moratoriums on further data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

Every Texas US House seat shifted left

Texas will send 14 Democrats to the U.S. House, a net gain of one seat that squashed Republicans’ hopes of gaining five seats through redistricting. Each congressional district voted more Democratic than its estimated 2024 presidential margin under the new boundaries, with shifts of more than 30 percentage points in the 9th, 15th and 28th Districts.

Michigan Democratic leader says a ‘clear majority’ of the party was united in the midterms

Curtis Hertel, chair of the state’s Democratic Party, said narratives about divisions among voters were false and that consistent messaging about affordability contributed to a “blue tsunami.”

“I don’t know how you could watch the election results and say that there are rifts,” Hertel told reporters during a virtual news conference.

Michigan Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s race was widely seen as a referendum on whether a progressive candidate could win a national seat. His campaign was driven in part by dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

Hertel said Democratic candidates in Michigan don’t have to be “one size fits all.”

“The difference for people is not which part of the party you come from. The difference is, are you going to fight for my family?” Hertel said.