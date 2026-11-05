Clarke Schmidt's foundation to host inaugural event

Former Allatoona standout Clarke Schmidt, the son of a former Marine pilot, launched the Home Base Foundation to support military families. By Abbie Parr — AP, file

Clarke Schmidt, an Allatoona High School alum now pitching for the New York Yankees, created the Home Base Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and essential resources to support military families.

The foundation will host its inaugural fundraising event — the Home Base Classic: Honor on the Green — on Sunday and Monday at Marietta Country Club in Kennesaw.

The event will begin Sunday with a buffet dinner and evening program featuring special guests, speaking engagements, meet-and-greet opportunities and a silent auction. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with Schmidt, learn more about the foundation’s mission and support its efforts.

Monday will include a golf tournament at Marietta Country Club. Sponsors, golfers and guests will enjoy a day centered around sportsmanship, fundraising and fellowship, all in support of the foundation’s mission.

After graduating from Allatoona, Schmidt graduated from South Carolina and was drafted in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. From 2022-25, the 30-year old right hander had been a mainstay in the Yankees starting rotation. He was limited to one appearance in 2026 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, which was performed in the summer of 2025.

Beyond the inaugural event, Schmidt’s foundation is also launching a community donation drive to provide direct support to military families experiencing food scarcity and seasonal hardships.

The donation drive will collect non-perishable food items, along with new winter jackets for children and adults of all ages and sizes.

Community members can participate by dropping off donations in person at Marietta Country Club beginning Wednesday. Donations can also be made virtually through the foundation’s auto-ship Amazon shopping list, accessible by visiting homebasefoundation.com.

The foundation hopes to build lasting relationships with community members, businesses, and supporters who share a commitment to honoring and serving military families. Schmidt’s father, Dwight Schmidt, was a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Home Base Classic is open to the public, though advance registration is required.

For event registration, donation information and additional details about the Home Base Foundation, visit www.homebasefoundation.com.