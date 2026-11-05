Etowah fights for playoff life against Walton

Scenes from the game between Etowah and North Cobb Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at North Cobb High School in Acworth. (Photo: Will Fagan)

With one game remaining, Etowah’s playoff fate will be decided Friday night as it brings Walton to Eagle Mountain.

All that stands between the Eagles (5-4, 3-3) and what would be their first postseason appearance since 2019 is the Raiders (5-4, 4-2).

“Win and you’re in, but lose, and you’re more than likely going home,” second-year Etowah coach Brett Vavra said. “It puts a little more pressure on our kids. It’s a playoff game, and it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. It puts more pressure on us, but that’s a good thing.”

It has been a quick turnaround under Vavra, and a victory Friday night would give Etowah its first six-win season in more than a decade. However, the Eagles still must go through a state tournament regular in Walton.

“They have playmakers that can score any time they touch the ball, and they are pretty balanced,” Vavra said. “The quarterback is involved in the run game, and he’s very dynamic and explosive. They are going to be a challenge to stop.”

Quarterback Christion Peacock is Walton’s engine, leading the Raiders in both passing and rushing. He has completed 56% of his passes for 2,171 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Peacock’s 755 rushing yards is a team-best by nearly 600 yards, and he also has 10 touchdowns.

Etowah’s defense has struggled to contain explosive offenses this year, but it has shown signs of improvement over the last three games, going from 70 to 58 to 35 points allowed.

“There’s been some improvement,” Vavra said. “Our kids are playing a little bit faster, and we caused a turnover last week and got some stops in the first half, which is what we needed. There has definitely been improvement. We are just trying to continue to build on that.”

On the offensive side, Etowah quarterback Zeke Douglass and running back Kingston Caesar have powered a potent run game. Caesar crossed 1,000 yards for the season against North Cobb last week, with a career-best 15 touchdowns.

Stopping that rushing attack is the key for the Raiders.

“It’s how well they are running the football,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.“The quarterback can do it, the running back and do it. They’ve got a very talented receiver. I just think they are way more improved than most teams can be 12 months. From where they were last year to where they’re at right now is pretty incredible. (Vavra) is done a great job with them.”

Walton is trending in the right direction with four wins in its last five games over Wheeler, Marietta, Cherokee and Paulding County.

With a desperate Etowah team on the opposing sideline, the Raiders hope to continue that trend leading into the playoffs.

“I hope our best football is in front of us,” Brunner said.“We have to continue to work on being more consistent for four quarters of a game. I’m really hoping to see that this week as we, hopefully, roll into the playoffs, but the focus is on Etowah. We have a challenge to make sure we take care of business there.”