Man dies days after Acworth three-car collision

The Cobb County Police Department logo By The Cobb County Police Department

Police are investigating what ended up being a fatal collision after a man died last week, days after a three-vehicle crash on Lake Acworth Drive.

The collision occurred on Oct. 26 around 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Lack Acworth Drive and Kemp Ridge Road, near Lake Acworth, according to Cobb Police.

According to police, a blue 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Daryl Cooke, 45, of Dallas, was traveling north on Kemp Ridge Road attempting to cross Lake Acworth Drive.

A black 2026 Ford F-150, operated by Adren Mathna, 58, of Dallas, was traveling east on Lake Acworth Drive approaching Kemp Ridge Road.

At the same time, a black 2025 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Ashlee Warwick, 38, of Kemersville, North Carolina, was stopped on Lake Acworth Drive in the westbound left turn lane to Kemp Ridge Road.

The Toyota entered the path of the Ford after failing to yield, after stopping at a stop sign. The front of the Toyota collided with the right side of the Ford.

According to police, Mathna initially refused medical treatment at the scene. He died three days later on Oct. 29 as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

His next of kin has been notified. Cooke and Warwick were not injured in the crash.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.