Powder Springs appoints new city manager

Tammi Sadler Jones, center, poses for a photo with family and the Powder Springs City Council following her appointment as city manager during this week's council meeting. By Michael P. Upshaw Sr.

Powder Springs has a new city manager.

The Powder Springs City Council unanimously appointed Tammi Sadler Jones as the city’s new city manager during this week’s council meeting.

Jones’ appointment follows the retirement of longtime City Manager Pam Conner, who retired this summer.

Jones took over as interim city manager in July, having previously served as the city’s assistant city manager.

The council also presented Jones' with a certificate after she was recently honored for 30 years of service to city government by the International City-County Management Association.

“First of all, I want to give all honor and praises to God for today. I’m just so grateful for the recognition that you have given to me,” Jones said.

She told the mayor and council she was thankful and grateful for their unanimous vote.

At the end of the meeting, each of the council members congratulated Jones on her appointment.

"I want to say to Tammi, congratulations," Mayor Al Thurman told Jones. "I want you to know, certainly, and to all of your staff, especially since you have taken on the job of interim city manager, the city hasn’t missed a beat."

​Megan Jackson is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.