Six Flags Over Georgia unwraps new details for Holiday in the Park

Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Over Georgia on Nov. 21. By Rhonda K. Sebastian/Six Flags Over Georgia/Special

Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Over Georgia on Nov. 21 with an all-new immersive experience featuring millions of twinkling lights, live entertainment, interactive characters, festive foods and family-friendly attractions.

From falling snow and visits with Santa to holiday storytelling and musical productions, Holiday in the Park transforms Six Flags into one of the Southeast's premier holiday destinations.

The event features four original holiday-themed lands, each offering unique entertainment, interactive experiences, holiday décor and festive attractions designed for guests of all ages.

The celebration begins the moment guests enter Merry Magnolia Lane, a Southern-inspired holiday boulevard filled with décor, glowing lights and seasonal traditions.

Highlights include: Southern Snowfall, featuring lights, music and falling snow; immersive interactions with the Citizens of Merry Magnolia Lane; photos with Santa at St. Nick's Pics; holiday experiences at the Holiday Post Office and Mrs. Claus Confectionary; and thousands of lights and magnolia-inspired décor.

At the heart of the event lies Santa's Toy Town, a village where toymakers, elves and characters prepare for Christmas Eve. Signature experiences include: lively entertainment with The Wishing Tree, Tinker's Toy Factory, Tinker's Dance Party, ‘Twas a Merry Mishap and Tinsel's Merry Mixer; interactive encounters with the Toy Soldier Trio; seasonal beverages at The Spirits Meter patio bar; and the Soundtrack of the Season Comes Alive in Songbook Square.

Beneath a canopy of lights, lanterns and garlands, Songbook Square is where the songs of Christmas are imagined, written and shared with the world. Highlights are: live music around every corner with Christmas Carol’s Chaotic Choir Concert, The Peach Street Melodian, Jingle Jazz, The Mistle Tones, Lights! Magic! Christmas! and Holiday Road – Live on Tour!; a larger-than-life storytelling walkthrough experience, The Great Christmas Symphony; musical themed holiday décor, lights, lanterns and garlands; and interactive experiences with composers, musicians, storytellers and other festive characters.

Filled with handcrafted treasures and holiday charm, Artisan Alley offers guests an opportunity to shop, gather and celebrate the season with treats and fire pits where guests can roast s’mores.

Prior to the start of Holiday in the Park, Six Flags is honoring the nation’s heroes with Veteran & Military Appreciation Days, happening Nov. 7-8 and 14-15. On these select dates, military veterans and active-duty personnel receive free park admission and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets for friends and family at just $25 each.

Free admission for military veterans and active-duty personnel can only be redeemed day in person at the front entrance of the park. Friends and family discounted tickets may be purchased in advance online at sixflags.com/overgeorgia. Valid Military ID is required.

Six Flags donates over 5,000 tickets

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Six Flags will donate over 5,000 tickets to local nonprofit organizations and community partners during the holiday season.

One initiative includes supporting KISS Wish, a holiday giving program affiliated with KISS 104.1 FM that benefits military veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project. These efforts reflect the park's dedication to creating memorable experiences both inside and outside its gates.

Six Flags Black Friday Sale

Guests can celebrate the season and save with the Six Flags Black Friday Sale, available now through Nov. 30. For just $79, guests can purchase a 2027 Silver Pass, the same price as a Good Any Day Ticket, and enjoy: unlimited visits through Labor Day 2027, fre parking, admission to Holiday in the Park, access to Six Flags's upcoming 60th Anniversary season and one free Bring-A-Friend ticket valid through Jan. 3.

To purchase, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.