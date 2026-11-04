AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

The Latest: Voters give Democrats control of Congress in rebuke to Trump

Democrats have won control of Congress in Tuesday’s 2026 midterm elections in a widespread repudiation of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, a drubbing that reached deep into reliable GOP territory.

Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats in ruby-red states and battlegrounds alike: Kansas, which hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. They held on to battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan. In the House, Democrats flipped more than two dozen districts, some that voted for Trump by double digits in 2024.

Democrats Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Amy Acton in Ohio, Rob Sand in Iowa and Gina Hinojosa in Texas won races for governor, flipping GOP-held offices.

Trump faces a profoundly reshaped Washington for the last two years of his presidency. Democrats will have the power to block his legislative agenda, reject his appointees and investigate his administration.

After telling voters repeatedly to “pretend I’m on the ballot,” Trump tried to shift the blame away from himself, saying Democrats “did a good job” in their campaigns and blaming GOP candidates for losses. Most voters appear to blame his administration for high costs and want Congress to impose more checks on him, according to The AP Voter Poll.

Democrats win the US House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's midterm elections laid bare voters' deep frustrations over high prices, the Iran war and concerns over government corruption. Democrats routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago.

That includes James Talarico's stunning Senate victory in Texas, where no Democrat had won statewide office in more than 30 years, and Annie Andrews' upset victory over Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina. Trump had thrown his full weight behind both losing candidates.

In Michigan, progressive Abdul El-Sayed — one of a crop of left-wing candidates who prevailed in Democratic primaries — topped Republican Mike Rogers. Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a battle-tested survivor of difficult elections, lost to Democrat Troy Jackson.

The results marked a fundamental unraveling of the coalition that returned Trump to the White House two years ago, with young people and Latinos moving away from Republicans, according to The AP Voter Poll. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters said they backed the Republican in their local U.S. House races.

Takeaways: Voters punish Trump, and the GOP suffers historic losses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump repeatedly encouraged voters to pretend he was on the midterm ballot. They did. And it's hard to imagine a worse outcome for the Republican president and his party.

Voters absolutely punished Trump’s allies almost everywhere. Democrats won in swing states like Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and North Carolina and in Republican strongholds of Iowa, Kansas, Texas and even South Carolina. Trump’s controversial mid-decade redistricting plan appeared to backfire. And Republican losses allowed Democrats to make history in Georgia, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history, while in Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa will become its first Latina governor.

Voters nationwide were in the mood for change, according to The AP Voter Poll, which found that roughly three-quarters of voters feel “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the direction of the country.

Among those who had Trump in mind when they cast their vote, about twice as many wanted to express opposition to the Republican president as those who wanted to support him. Most also blamed the Trump administration for high costs: about 6 in 10 say higher than usual prices are “more because of Trump’s policies."

Trump’s coalition was also fraying: Young voters dramatically shifted away from the GOP after warming to Trump in 2024, while the GOP also lost ground among Black men and Hispanics.

Voters back abortion rights and reject Trump's redistricting in state ballot measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates notched victories in several states Tuesday, and voters delivered a double dose of disapproval to President Donald Trump’s redistricting efforts as they decided 145 ballot questions in more than three dozen states.

The ballot measures provided a political undercard for a high-profile midterm election in which Democrats took control of Congress and gained power in state legislatures and gubernatorial offices.

Some measures put Trump’s priorities to a public test by gauging support for his attempts to redraw congressional districts, limit transgender athletes in sports and strengthen voter identification requirements.

Voters defeated a proposed amendment to Missouri’s constitution that would have reimposed restrictions on most abortions. The vote Tuesday essentially reaffirmed voters' decision from two years ago, when they became the first in the nation to undo an existing abortion ban by approving an abortion-rights amendment.

The Republican-led Legislature then referred a new, less restrictive version of an abortion ban to this year’s ballot. The measure would have allowed abortions only for medical emergencies and fetal anomalies, or in cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. It also would have amended the constitution to prohibit certain medical procedures for transgender minors.

After midterm losses, Trump stares down the specter of Democratic probes and the race to succeed him

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Donald Trump, his party's resounding midterm losses pave the way for investigations and potential impeachments that will put the Republican president on the defensive in his final two years in office.

The results shift the center of gravity closer to Capitol Hill, where Democrats will be angling to check Trump’s power after two years of acquiescence from congressional Republicans. It not only resurfaces a dynamic from his first term in office, when House Democrats took power in Trump’s first midterms and ultimately impeached him twice, but with control as well of the Senate, Democrats can now stymie Trump’s nominations to Cabinet posts and lifetime federal judgeships.

Trump had all but guaranteed the results would be seen as a referendum on himself by repeatedly urging voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot” as he went into primarily conservative states to shore up Republican candidates and warned of a Washington where Democrats were in power.

But the results showed how voters rejected Trump’s handpicked candidates while airing widespread concerns about high costs in the wake of his war against Iran and his punishing tariff policy.

Trump tried to shift the blame away from himself during a Fox News interview that aired early Wednesday, saying Democrats “did a good job” in their campaigns and faulting GOP candidates for their losses. “I don’t view it as a hit on me,” he said.

Election Day unfolded with relatively few problems, despite worries over Trump election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the run-up to Election Day, President Donald Trump used many of the levers of presidential power to interfere in how states run elections, only to be stopped repeatedly by the courts. On Tuesday, the voters made sure there was no ambiguity in their verdict.

Trump's party lost control of both houses of Congress and got clobbered in races up and down the ballot, even in places like Texas and Iowa. As the rout became clear, the president told The New York Times he was “absolutely willing to accept those results." In a series of phone interviews with media organizations and in a social media post, he acknowledged the loss for his party and said he was willing to work with Democrats.

It was a far cry from 2020, when Trump falsely insisted he had won and kicked off a campaign to try to overturn the results that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ever since, Democrats, election officials and voting rights groups feared what Trump might do with the powers of the presidency the next time he suffered a defeat at the polls.

His actions leading up to Election Day alarmed many. He tried to significantly restrict the use of mail ballots by executive order, only to be stopped by the Supreme Court. He sued to overturn a Republican loss in Alaska's Senate race before votes were even counted and tried to force California election officials to set aside ballots cast by people his administration claimed were potential noncitizen voters.

On Tuesday, those who had braced for a drawn-out battle with Trump over election results breathed a sigh of relief.

What's next in the investigation of the Learjet crash in Florida that killed 9?

Investigators are just beginning the lengthy process of determining why a business jet plummeted from the sky in Florida after encountering a thunderstorm and slammed into the ground with such force that it created a crater and shattered the plane.

The experts at the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash that killed all nine people abord the Learjet, but it will likely take more than a year to determine exactly what caused this tragedy.

Dramatic videos from witnesses — combined with the disturbing final radio transmissions as the pilots realize their fate — will give investigators important clues. The cockpit voice recorder would also help if investigators can find it intact.

“Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again,” NTSB member Tom Chapman said.

Here's what investigators are doing now and what comes next:

Authorities release 911 call from the man who killed a shooter inside an Oregon elementary school

A frantic 911 call from the man who fatally shot a 16-year-old shooter who killed four people at an Oregon elementary school last month was released Tuesday to The Associated Press through a public records request.

In a tense call lasting a little more than a minute, Kaylub Giamanco told the 911 operator there’s “someone with a gun” at the school his daughter attends. “I have a gun and I will shoot them right now,” said Giamanco, who was driving home for lunch and saw the shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School.

The operator implores him “don’t do anything, let me get an officer there.” They talk over each other and Giamanco sounds increasingly frustrated by the exchange. “I’m about to go kill this kid,” he said.

A few seconds later he says the shooter is entering the building. The operator asks if the shooter is firing and Giamanco says yes. The operator tries to get more information but the call ends.

A 16-year-old had shot his way through locked doors to get into the school in Bend, Oregon, on Oct. 15, killing three children — ages 5, 8, and 11 — and a teacher in a special needs classroom. Another student was critically injured and a teacher was injured and hospitalized.

Escaped Tennessee inmate caught after 10 days on the run when his truck gets stuck in the mud

An escaped Tennessee prisoner convicted of murder was recaptured Tuesday near Kansas City, Missouri, when his truck got stuck in the mud after troopers used roadside cameras and a helicopter to track him down, ending more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was apprehended at around noon, officials said.

Investigators learned early Tuesday that Morley was believed to have been hiding in a shed at a hunting camp in the area of Marion, Illinois, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A truck was allegedly stolen from the property.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it was informed Tuesday morning that Morley was possibly traveling west on Interstate 70 in the Kansas City area. The vehicle was located using automated license plate readers and undercover officers traveling on a state highway in western Missouri.

Morley was driving a “metal flatbed work truck” with a white cab, said Sgt. Justin Ewing, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two rifles and a shotgun were recovered from the vehicle, which authorities suspect was stolen in Illinois, according to Ewing.

Miami gets top spot in first CFP rankings, but Tide at 5 and Irish at 11 bring a collective 'Huh?'

It’s been a confusing college football season so far. Nobody felt that more deeply than the College Football Playoff selection committee, which raised eyebrows aplenty in its first attempt of the season to make sense of it all.

Undefeated Miami received top billing in the committee's opening crack at the CFP rankings Tuesday, followed by Georgia (7-1) and undefeated Utah.

From there, the 13 people in that room could have been picking from a hat. Defending champion Indiana (8-1) was ranked fourth — eight spots ahead of Ohio State (6-2), which beat the Hoosiers 19-15 last month but has since lost quarterback Julian Sayin (to say nothing of another game).

At No. 5 was Alabama (6-2) — eight spots ahead of Tennessee (6-2), even though the Tide is only a few weeks removed from a 16-point loss to the Vols. At No. 6 was Kentucky (7-1), followed by Texas (6-2).

UCLA, the nation's only other undefeated team, was ranked eighth.