Cobb County Seniors Services events for Nov. 8-14

Cobb County Senior Services will have the following events for Sept. 27-30. All events are free, but require registration unless noted otherwise. For more information, visit, https://www.cobbcounty.gov/senior-services.

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna

Trails of Tears: A Native American History Presentation will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. Seniors can join an educational presentation by the Funk Heritage Museum exploring the history and impact of the Trail of Tears. This event will provide an in-depth look at the forced relocation of Native American tribes in the 1830s, sharing stories of resilience, hardship and cultural preservation. Through engaging visuals and thoughtful discussion, this presentation offers an important opportunity to learn about a significant chapter in American history and honor the experiences of those affected.Seasonal Gardening 101 will be 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 10. Seniors can learn how to plan and care for a seasonal vegetable garden. This program will cover helpful tips for choosing the right vegetables, preparing one’s garden and keeping one’s plants healthy throughout the season. Led by Harley Dowell with Keep Cobb Beautiful.Watercolor Holiday Cards Workshop will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. Celebrate the season with creativity! During the first hour, learn about the history of holiday cards, explore basic watercolor techniques, color theory and fun effects like the salt technique. In the second hour, create beautiful handmade holiday cards using provided Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah templates. No experience necessary. $20 supply fee to pay the instructor. Led by Denise Cardin.

North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 South Main Street in Acworth

Let’s Do Lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. Lunch on your own at Center Street Tavern, 4381 Center Street in Acworth.Vintage Christmas Truck Ornament will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. Cost $20. Seniors can create a festive Vintage Christmas Truck Ornament using layered, pre-cut wood pieces and easy step by step guidance. Paint and assemble the ornament to create a keepsake. All supplies are included, and no experience is needed.Coffee with a Cop will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. Seniors can join Coffee with a Cop, an opportunity to connect with Cobb County Sheriff’s Department in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Seniors can ask questions, share concerns and enjoy meaningful conversations and fellowship over a cup of coffee.

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta

Movie Monday will be noon to 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 9.BEST Learning Center: Dietary Supplements, Part 4 will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 10. A resident pharmacist will go over all the major supplements and discuss efficacy and other things to watch out for when deciding which supplements are right for seniors. Discover which supplements are good and which ones do nothing. Part 4 focuses on Collagen, Vitamin E, Zinc, Elderberry, Apple Cider Vinegar, Astaxanthin and Ashwagandha. The presenter is F. Rocky Beeland. Rocky is a clinical pharmacist with a large Atlanta hospital system.BEST Learning Center: Diabetes: Take Charge-An Overview will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10. Understand what Diabetes is and its associated risk factors, signs and symptoms, long-term health effects and prevention and management tools to help one get in control of their health. This class will explain the prevalence of diabetes and how one’s care team will screen and diagnose for diabetes. Seniors will learn the various types of diabetes, from prediabetes to Type 1 and Type 2. Treatment and complications of diabetes will be examined as well. Also discussed will be what role family history, age and ethnicity play as risk factors for diabetes. Presented by Kathy Berkowitz, a retired Nurse Practitioner and certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.New Life Walkers Club will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 12. Seniors can join the New Life Walkers Club for their monthly planning meeting to discuss great meet-up locations for your daily walks and for information on special events.Tech Talk: iPhone Settings will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. Settings menu controls everything from the way one’s iPhone works to the data it shares with apps and other devices. But it can also be overwhelming in all the options it offers. Seniors can learn how they can better personalize their iPhone.Dishes Around the World will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. for the morning session and 12:30 to 2 p.m. for the afternoon session on Nov. 12. Cost is $11 per session. Seniors can join Chef John as he takes them on a Scandinavian comfort-food journey to Norway to enjoy Kjottkaker, all-beef meatballs served with brown gravy, and Lefse, soft potato flatbread rolled with butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Sample Dishes provided.DIY Autumn Mason Jar Centerpiece will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. Get creative and craft a beautiful seasonal centerpiece for one’s home. This hands-on workshop walks seniors through making a custom mason jar arrangement to celebrate autumn and Thanksgiving, with all materials provided. Led by Bianca White of Senior Solutions.Nov. 13 is the payment deadline for Creative Expressions in Acrylics, which will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. Cost $15 at registration, $25 payable to instructor day of class. Local artist Angela Sigari will guide seniors step-by-step through a complete painting project, exploring new techniques and brushwork to help them create a finished piece to take home.

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta

Veteran’s Talk: Consumer Protection will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. Join Shawn Conroy from the Office of Attorney General Chris Carr’s Consumer Protection Division to learn how to avoid fraud and exploitation, make wise choices about one’s money and wellbeing, and navigate some of the challenges that come with aging. Topics include scams targeting seniors, identity theft, credit and debt, long-term care, advance directives and elder abuse. A complimentary lunch will be served in honor of veterans. This is a Veteran’s only event. Please bring one’s military ID during the registration for this event. Sponsored by Oak Street Health.Fall Arts Market will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15. The Fall Arts Market is an annual market featuring local artists, food trucks, handmade goods and fun activities for all ages.

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs

Georgia Journeys: Legacies of WWII Traveling Exhibition will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 9-20. Seniors can learn about veterans, home front workers and Holocaust survivors through this traveling exhibit which follows the experiences of 12 individuals whose lives intersected in Georgia, but whose journeys took them across the world. The exhibition also provides a glimpse into President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s unique Georgia Journey that occurred between 1924 and his death in Warm Springs in 1945. Presented by Kennesaw State University.Android Made Easy will be 1 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Seniors can learn the essentials of using one’s Android smartphone, from navigation and settings to apps and security tips. Perfect for beginners-bring one’s device. Presented by Cobb County Public Library.Nov. 13 is the registration deadline for the West Cobb Feather Finders: Leone Hall Price Park, which will be 9 to 11 a.m., with an 8:45 a.m. check-in. Eyes up, binoculars ready. Seniors can join a bird-watching walk at Leone Hall Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw. Seniors will be walking at a naturalist’s pace (a slow, observational walking speed) looking for and identifying birds. Bring one’s own binoculars and smart phone. Meet next to restrooms. Led by WCSC volunteers Victor and Vicki Williams. Activity Level 3 - Longer walking, many stairs and/or inclines. Transportation is not provided. Activity will be canceled in the event of rain. Please note: To ensure smooth operations, keep to the planned itinerary, and avoid impacting other participants please plan to arrive at 8:45 am. The walk is scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. and cannot wait for late arrivals.