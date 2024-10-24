NBC's Dateline to Feature Cobb Murders

Friday night’s episode of “Dateline” will feel close to home for Cobb County viewers.

The long-running NBC true crime series will tell the stories of three women killed in Marietta and Smyrna between 1996 and 2005 for what authorities say was a life insurance scheme.

Two of them — 46-year-old Carol Marlin and 64-year-old Margaret Ginn — were found beaten to death in Ginn’s home in June 1996, as reported by the MDJ at the time.

Their murders were unsolved for over a decade.

Investigators had long suspected Marlin’s longtime partner, John Peek. Peek had collected $700,000 in life insurance following Marlin’s death, prompting a lawsuit from her family.

It wasn’t until October 2005, when Peek’s then-wife, Kasi Peek, was shot to death that Cobb Police finally had the evidence they needed to bring him to justice.

To learn how investigators uncovered the connection between the crimes, tune into NBC Friday at 9 p.m.