Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Marietta Daily Journal

    NBC's Dateline to Feature Cobb Murders

    By Courtesy - NBCamayne,

    2 days ago

    Friday night’s episode of “Dateline” will feel close to home for Cobb County viewers.

    The long-running NBC true crime series will tell the stories of three women killed in Marietta and Smyrna between 1996 and 2005 for what authorities say was a life insurance scheme.

    Two of them — 46-year-old Carol Marlin and 64-year-old Margaret Ginn — were found beaten to death in Ginn’s home in June 1996, as reported by the MDJ at the time.

    Their murders were unsolved for over a decade.

    Investigators had long suspected Marlin’s longtime partner, John Peek. Peek had collected $700,000 in life insurance following Marlin’s death, prompting a lawsuit from her family.

    It wasn’t until October 2005, when Peek’s then-wife, Kasi Peek, was shot to death that Cobb Police finally had the evidence they needed to bring him to justice.

    To learn how investigators uncovered the connection between the crimes, tune into NBC Friday at 9 p.m.

    Related Search

    True crime storiesUnsolved crimesLife insurance scamsTrue crimeCobb policeCobb County

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy