Center for Family Resources Reveals Gala Theme

The Center for Family Resources invites the community to a Brazilian cultural experience during the organization's 2025 gala in May of next year.

The gala, themed "A Night in Rio," is one of the center's biggest annual fundraisers where community members come together to prevent homelessness for children and families in Cobb County.

Gala co-chairs Eddie Wade and Sasha Ugi called the center's community work an invaluable asset.

“We are honored to support and assist an organization that is making a difference in the lives of children and families in Cobb County,” the pair said in a statement. "The CFR is changing the trajectory of lives. We, as the Gala co-chairs, are committed to making 'A Night in Rio' a resounding success and to furthering the organization’s mission of creating lasting positive change in the lives of families in our community.”

The Center for Family Resources offers multiple homeless prevention and housing programs, a food pantry and an employee financial assistance program to help those in need of housing and family stability.

The Marietta-based nonprofit is funded through donations, partnerships, fundraisers and government contracts.

During their 2025 gala, guests will be immersed into the rich history of Brazil's capital city while shedding light on the impact their contributions have on the community. An online silent auction will also be held where participants can bid for different items and experiences.

Supporters who are unable to attend are still welcome to donate to the center through donations of any size.

All proceeds from the gala will directly fund the organization's various initiatives including their emergency financial assistance program, The Family Cupboard Choice pantry and providing housing solutions and employment resources.

Melanie Kagan, the center's CEO, promises the gala to be a vivid, entertaining experience while helping children and families in Cobb County.

“We’re incredibly honored to have the support of Eddie and Sasha, two incredible community leaders, as our chairs this year,” Kagan said. “With their dedication and the enchanting theme of Rio, we’re confident we will exceed our goals this year.”

The Center for Family Resources' "A Night in Rio" gala will be held May 10, 2025, at the Cobb Galleria Center, located at 2 Galleria Pkwy SE.

Those interested in becoming corporate sponsors are encouraged to reach out to Development Director Christal McNair at christalmcnair@thecfr.org.