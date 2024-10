Local Named 2024 Justice John Paul Stevens Public Interest Fellow

Special

Jiovanny Dominguez of Powder Springs, a Georgia State University College of Law student, was named a 2024 Justice John Paul Stevens Public Interest Fellow.

This fellowship is a cohort program with over 150 law students working nationally in public interest law. The Stevens Fellowship pays homage to the late Justice Stevens and reflects his abiding belief that a dynamic and effective justice system depends on a deep bench of trained and committed lawyers doing public interest work.

The cohort from Georgia State included Dominguez, Aaliyah Knight and Aimee Lyons.

Each fellow received a stipend from the Stevens Foundation to support them financially while they worked an unpaid public interest law internship this summer.