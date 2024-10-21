Local Earns Girl Scouts of America Gold Award

From left are Dr. Felicia Angelle, Principal at Keheley Elementary School, and Emily Jemison. Special

In September, Emily Jemison of Marietta earned the Girl Scouts of America Gold Award.

The award is the highest achievement within Girl Scouts, with only 5% of eligible scouts completing the requirements nationwide.

Jemison’s project addressed the educational and economic disparity resulting from the lack of access to books and educational resources in African countries. She organized a series of book drives, collected and donated over 3,000 books to Books for Africa. She also built two little libraries for the community.

Jemison’s project allowed children and adults to provide books to libraries and schools in 27 African countries.