    UGA Study Reveals Monarch Butterfly Migration Could be in Jeopardy

    By Damon,

    1 days ago

    With vigorous debate surrounding the health of the monarch butterfly, new research from the University of Georgia may have answered the biggest question plaguing butterfly researchers. Why are the wintering populations declining while breeding populations are stable?

    Published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study suggests that monarchs are dying off during their fall migration south to Mexico. It represents the most detailed and comprehensive picture to date of the health of the monarch fall migration in eastern North America.

    The researchers found that roost sizes have declined by as much as 80%, with these losses increasing from north to south along the migration route.

    “The monarchs are increasingly failing to reach their winter destinations,” said Andy Davis, lead author of the study and an assistant research scientist in UGA’s Odum School of Ecology. “Either they’re losing their ability to migrate or they’re losing their will to migrate.”

    What’s leading to the monarch migration decline?

    Migrating monarchs don’t fly at night and spend their evenings in bunches on trees or shrubs, known as roosts.

    The researchers relied on data from Journey North, an organization that uses citizen sightings of various animals to track wildlife migration patterns. The study covers 17 years of citizen-reported sightings of migratory roosts and their estimated sizes, along with analyses of landscape characteristics and climate data.

    The researchers found that the timing of the migration hasn’t changed and, if anything, the route has become greener and warmer over time. Greener, warmer locations should have led to larger roost populations.

    “How do you say that the monarch butterfly is going extinct in the winter while they’re perfectly healthy in the summer?” said William Snyder, co-author of the study and a professor of entomology in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “This paper fills in that gap by saying the problem is that fall migration.”

    Instead, the researchers documented steady, dramatic declines in roost sizes over the migration route that were independent of climate and landscape factors, largely due to two main culprits.

    The first is the increasing prevalence of a debilitating monarch parasite, which has increased tenfold since the early 2000s. This increase corresponds with increased plantings of nonnative milkweeds–the only plant on which monarchs can lay their eggs and their caterpillars can feed—throughout the flyway.

    The second possible driver is the release of captive-reared butterflies by well-meaning people who are hoping to help the monarchs.

    “All of the evidence we have shows that when monarchs are reared in a captive environment, either indoors or outdoors, they’re not as good at migrating,” Davis said.

    How can people help ‘save the monarchs’?

    Although well intended, many of the things people do to try to help, such as planting nonnative milkweeds or raising monarchs for release in captivity, may actually be harming the monarch population by interfering with their ability to migrate long distances.

    “One of the best things people can do to ensure that the monarchs are as robust and healthy as possible is basically just leave the caterpillars alone in your backyard,” Davis said. “Resist the temptation to bring them inside and protect them because it seems like Mother Nature does a better job at creating really healthy, robust migrators than we do.”

    Published in PNAS, the study was co-authored by Jordan Croy, a postdoctoral associate in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

