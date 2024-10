Cobb Eyes Transit Program for KSU Students

CobbLinc’s Marietta transfer station is seen in this September 2024 MDJ file photo. Robin Rayne

MARIETTA — Cobb County is considering a partnership with Kennesaw State University to improve students’ access to CobbLinc buses.

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on a student transit pilot program at its Tuesday night meeting.

According to the agenda item, the agreement would allow registered KSU students with a valid student ID to ride three fixed CobbLinc routes — the 10, 40 and 45 — with no per ride cash fare. KSU would reimburse the county $2 for every trip taken, up to $100,000 in a one-year period.

The program would not cover the costs for students transferring to other bus routes, and would run Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of the pilot program,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said at the commission’s Monday morning planning meeting.

KSU is the third largest university in the state, behind the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia. The school’s fall 2024 enrollment broke previous records, with nearly 48,000 students signed up for classes.

The county did not respond to a request to provide current KSU students’ ridership on CobbLinc or projected ridership as a result of the program.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell told the MDJ after the meeting that the program will expand those students’ access to Cobb and beyond.

“The KSU campus isn’t just in the Town Center area, it’s also Marietta,” she said. “(CobbLinc) goes through Marietta as well, and it will give them an opportunity to ride downtown. The Big Owl bus, that’s a campus transit, only serves the campus. So this will help get them to other places outside of campus.”