Kennesaw State Reopens State-Of-The-Art Crawford Lab Research Facility

Kennesaw State University recently unveiled a newly renovated Crawford Lab Building on the Marietta Campus. Matthew Yung/KSU/Special

Progressing toward its goal of accelerating research innovation and impact, Kennesaw State University recently unveiled a newly renovated Crawford Lab Building on the Marietta Campus.

Originally constructed in 1962, the 31,000-square-foot Crawford Lab underwent a robust renovation in which it modernized classroom space, upgraded research facilities and integrated cutting-edge tools that will bolster externally funded research efforts.

In her remarks at the reopening ceremony, KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig noted the facility serves as a glimpse of what’s in store for the institution.

“This project is about so much more than bricks and mortar; it’s a bold step towards realizing KSU’s strategic goals and our bold aspirations to achieve national prominence as a proud public institution of higher learning,” Schwaig said. “With this renovation, we lay the groundwork for further academic excellence, ensuring that our facilities match our growing reputation and allowing us to attract top-tier faculty, researchers and students.”

One of the first eight buildings on KSU’s Marietta Campus, the Crawford Lab played an integral part of Southern Polytechnic State University’s legacy. Beyond hosting chemistry and physics labs, it also housed student services, a dining hall, bookstore and the campus post office. Today, it serves as a hub for innovative research spanning multiple disciplines.

“This renovation not only honors Crawford Lab's academic legacy, but also expands our research space offerings on the Marietta Campus,” said Ivan Pulinkala, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Generations of students have walked through these halls, made discoveries in these labs, and been given great starts to their careers. With these renovations, we have ensured that generations more will follow in their footsteps, pushing the boundaries of knowledge, possibility, and imagination.”

Karin Scarpinato, KSU’s vice president for research, shared a few examples of the innovative research that will happen in the labs inside. Two of the projects are supported by National Science Foundation funding – Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology faculty are studying the structural and conductive properties of carbon nanomaterials, and the College of Science and Mathematics is engaging in materials physics research analyzing the electronic and magnetic phases in insulators and semimetals. Also, the College of Architecture and Construction Management is using augmented, virtual, and extended reality technologies to reshape construction practices and education.

Scarpinato urged guests to imagine the possibilities the new lab spaces will bring.

“Our laboratories are platforms where KSU's faculty and students can expand their knowledge and contribute meaningfully to fields that influence our daily lives,” Scarpinato said.

The renovated Crawford Lab is just one example of KSU’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Marietta campus. This fall, students saw the fruition of the Marietta Campus Quad renovation that enhanced pedestrian paths, increased open lawn space, and improved drainage. Also, construction is underway on the 70,000-square-foot STEM building that will open next fall, boosting opportunities for collaborative research and teaching in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.