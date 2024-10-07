T-shirt Fundraiser for Thanks for Giving Program

Cobb County-based Center for Family Resources is holding an online-based t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for their annual Thanks for Giving program.

The fundraiser, hosted online by Statesboro-based business Helpful Tees, is an opportunity for individuals to purchase a festive shirt while supporting the Thanksgiving meal program.

The CFR is an organization that works to serve local families and individuals that are homeless or on the verge of homelessness. For almost 40 years, the CFR has facilitated the Thanks for Giving program to help provide families in Cobb County with food during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Thanks for Giving program also helps to make sure that families with children who receive free or reduced meal programs at school can continue to have filling meals while they are out of school for the holidays.

Community sponsors help to fund the program, but with more funding, CFR can help to serve more families. By purchasing a t-shirt from Helpful Tees, participants can help to ensure that 1,000 Cobb County families receive food and other essential resources that are needed to celebrate the holiday season.

During the giveback program, Cobb County families receive boxes during the Thanksgiving break containing all the ingredients needed to prepare a traditional holiday meal. To help ease the strain on food budgets while children are home from school, the boxes also include extra items like breakfast foods, pasta and peanut butter for additional meals throughout the week.

To purchase a shirt to support the cause, visit https://helpfultees.com/products/thanks-for-giving-ends-10-31-24 . The fundraiser is live and will remain open until Oct. 23. Shirts cost $20.