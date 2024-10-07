Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Marietta Daily Journal

    T-shirt Fundraiser for Thanks for Giving Program

    By Damon,

    2 days ago

    Cobb County-based Center for Family Resources is holding an online-based t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for their annual Thanks for Giving program.

    The fundraiser, hosted online by Statesboro-based business Helpful Tees, is an opportunity for individuals to purchase a festive shirt while supporting the Thanksgiving meal program.

    The CFR is an organization that works to serve local families and individuals that are homeless or on the verge of homelessness. For almost 40 years, the CFR has facilitated the Thanks for Giving program to help provide families in Cobb County with food during the week of Thanksgiving.

    The Thanks for Giving program also helps to make sure that families with children who receive free or reduced meal programs at school can continue to have filling meals while they are out of school for the holidays.

    Community sponsors help to fund the program, but with more funding, CFR can help to serve more families. By purchasing a t-shirt from Helpful Tees, participants can help to ensure that 1,000 Cobb County families receive food and other essential resources that are needed to celebrate the holiday season.

    During the giveback program, Cobb County families receive boxes during the Thanksgiving break containing all the ingredients needed to prepare a traditional holiday meal. To help ease the strain on food budgets while children are home from school, the boxes also include extra items like breakfast foods, pasta and peanut butter for additional meals throughout the week.

    To purchase a shirt to support the cause, visit https://helpfultees.com/products/thanks-for-giving-ends-10-31-24 . The fundraiser is live and will remain open until Oct. 23. Shirts cost $20.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy