    • Marie Claire US

    King Charles Is Hiring for a Seriously Risky New Job Role With the Royal Family

    By Amy Mackelden,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dtG3_0wHZWtAM00

    King Charles is currently on a royal tour of Australia and Samoa with his wife, Queen Camilla . But back in the United Kingdom, Charles is hiring for an exciting new job role that requires a huge amount of skill and an element of risk.

    In an eye-catching job posting on the royal household's website , it's revealed that the monarch is searching for an experienced multi-engine helicopter commander. The lucky applicant will become part of the The King’s Helicopter Flight (TKHF) team, which transports members of the Royal Family throughout the United Kingdom.

    After being hired for the role, the individual will work as Pilot in Command or Co-Pilot when transporting the royals to official engagements.

    The role carries a number of attractive benefits, including "20% off at our Royal Collection Trust Shops and complimentary admission tickets across all our locations, along with many more exclusive employee discounts."

    Understandably, whoever secures this role will need to have a very particular set of skills. Plus, transporting members of the British Royal Family is likely to include strict security measures.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKdhD_0wHZWtAM00

    (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    King Charles' tour of Australia has been eventful, to say the least. The monarch met an alpaca outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Charles and Camilla also took a "day of rest" during the royal tour, which is especially important as the King is undergoing cancer treatment.

    Discussing Charles and Camilla's decision to implement a break into their tour, Hello! reported , "Their Majesties decided to take a 'rest day' during the high-profile six-day trip, likely to help them adjust to the time difference and recharge their batteries ahead of their busy schedule."

    A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also mentioned the King and Queen's schedule in a press release. "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," they explained.

    Rick Ashby
    6h ago
    And the pay is shit just like that cheating piece of shit
    Delilah
    1d ago
    Gosh, maybe he could hire Harry
