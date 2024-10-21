Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Rare PDA With Husband After Announcing Pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney engaged in that rarest of things (for them) this weekend: a lil' cheeky PDA.

The spouses generally stay out of the public eye, but they opted out of their typical discretion on Sunday.

On the same day Lawrence and Maroney announced they were expecting their second child together , they were photographed heading out for lunch at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

In photos published by @deuxmoi on Instagram , the actress and the art gallery director can be seen holding hands, smiling at each other, and sweetly kissing on the lips.

Lawrence looked characteristically stylish in an oversized Bode yellow button-up shirt with floral embroidery on the front pocket and lapel, a burgundy half-moon shoulder bag worn at hip height, wide black pants, and a pair of Hollywood-star sunglasses.

The Hunger Games actress had already worn the shirt back in August , styling it appropriately at the time for pre-Labor Day, with white pants, a white shirt, a woven tote bag and jelly shoes.

Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Lawrence and Maroney confirmed to Vogue on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together. The news came after the actress stepped out for dinner on Saturday night with her baby bump visible.

The parents-to-be first started dating circa 2018, got married and engaged the following year, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy, in April 2022, as reported by People .

Lawrence's preference for privacy doesn't just extend to her relationship with Maroney: She is also staunchly protective of Cy's privacy (which it's probably fair to assume will also apply to her second child).

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021, she said, "every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."