Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Marie Claire US

    Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Rare PDA With Husband After Announcing Pregnancy

    By Iris Goldsztajn,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5a9k_0wFQSlUh00

    Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney engaged in that rarest of things (for them) this weekend: a lil' cheeky PDA.

    The spouses generally stay out of the public eye, but they opted out of their typical discretion on Sunday.

    On the same day Lawrence and Maroney announced they were expecting their second child together , they were photographed heading out for lunch at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

    In photos published by @deuxmoi on Instagram , the actress and the art gallery director can be seen holding hands, smiling at each other, and sweetly kissing on the lips.

    Lawrence looked characteristically stylish in an oversized Bode yellow button-up shirt with floral embroidery on the front pocket and lapel, a burgundy half-moon shoulder bag worn at hip height, wide black pants, and a pair of Hollywood-star sunglasses.

    The Hunger Games actress had already worn the shirt back in August , styling it appropriately at the time for pre-Labor Day, with white pants, a white shirt, a woven tote bag and jelly shoes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuThM_0wFQSlUh00

     Bode Chicory Beaded Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt

    Lawrence and Maroney confirmed to Vogue on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together. The news came after the actress stepped out for dinner on Saturday night with her baby bump visible.

    The parents-to-be first started dating circa 2018, got married and engaged the following year, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cy, in April 2022, as reported by People .

    Lawrence's preference for privacy doesn't just extend to her relationship with Maroney: She is also staunchly protective of Cy's privacy (which it's probably fair to assume will also apply to her second child).

    Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021, she said, "every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney
    Page Six2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Sandra Bullock's Son Louis, 15, Towers Over His Famous Mom in Rare New Photo
    Parade8 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Baby Bump in a Perfect White T-Shirt and a Pop of Cherry Red
    Marie Claire US1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO8 days ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds5 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    Ben Affleck ‘Looks Miserable’ Attending Event with Jennifer Garner as Jennifer Lopez Shows up Solo: ‘It’s Super Creepy’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Katherine Schwarzenegger confirms she’s expecting third baby with husband Chris Pratt
    The Independent5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Pamela Anderson, 57, Looks Ageless In A Flowy Skirt And Minimal Makeup To Promote Her New Cookbook As Fans React: 'She's Aged Very Well'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Gabourey Sidibe Jokes Her Twin Babies Have Humbled Her “Beyond Repair”
    E! News4 days ago
    Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off Dramatic Before and After Photos of Dental Surgery: ‘The Best Glow Up’
    People1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Angelina Jolie & toyboy rapper Akala spent 2 nights together after she secretly sneaked Brit rapper into her hotel suite
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Angelina Jolie and 'boyfriend' Akala prove they are in sync as they twin in black outfits on latest red carpet
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Jessica Simpson ‘Obsessed With Surgery,’ Husband Eric Johnson at ‘Breaking Point’: ‘Just a Matter of Time’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers
    Marie Claire US19 hours ago
    Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Signature Leather Jacket With $1,150 Schoolgirl Loafers for Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance
    Marie Claire US21 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    The bizarre reason Britney Spears is donning a wedding dress again after Sam Asghari divorce
    New York Post1 day ago
    Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look like sisters at swanky Indian wedding
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy