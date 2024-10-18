Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Marie Claire US

    Inside Princess Diana and Prince Charles's "Utterly Traumatic" 1983 Tour to Australia

    By Kristin Contino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysRBq_0wCNpo6d00

    On Friday, Oct. 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their first trip to Australia since taking the throne in 2023, but four decades ago, Charles experienced a much different tour with his then-wife, Princess Diana.

    In March 1983, the then-Prince and Princess of Wales embarked on their first major overseas tour. Diana, who was only 21 and had been married for less than two years, was still new to royal life. Her decision to bring 9-month-old Prince William along for the trip to Australia drew criticism since in the past, royals like Queen Elizabeth left their children behind in England for months at a time.

    The pressure of being "on" 24-7 for so many weeks was a daunting prospect, and Diana didn't try to hide it. "She seemed uneasy, even glum, and looked at the tarmac with downcast eyes throughout much of the brief airport picture session," The Age reported when the couple first touched down in Australia.

    "Whatever the reason, Princess Diana had to work mightily to produce for the photographers the smile of a proud and happy young mother," the media outlet continued.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfNTE_0wCNpo6d00

    The stressful schedule of the tour took a toll on the couple. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    The trip—as royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote in the New York Post —was a "terrifying baptism of fire" for the new princess. However, she began to find her feet and quickly charmed the Australian people, which was precisely the reason the prince and princess were asked to travel there in the first place.

    Republican sentiment , which is a familiar topic as Charles and Camilla take on their 2024 tour , was growing, and the Royal Family was counting on the glamorous and popular couple to win over Australians and help keep the country as part of the constitutional monarchy.

    As anyone who watched The Crown knows, Charles—who was nearly 13 years older than his wife—grew increasingly frustrated as the trip progressed. Princess Diana's popularity soared, with crowds chanting her name and reaching out to touch her. The prince found himself relegated to the sidelines.

    Their diverging approaches to royal duties became apparent. While Charles gave formal speeches, Diana connected with people through casual conversation and shy smiles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378g0I_0wCNpo6d00

    Aussie fans couldn't get enough of Diana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    "The people of this most sophisticated of Australian cities went wild for the delicate 21-year-old English rose and mobbed her from one side of town to the other," the Newcastle Evening Chronicle reported of Diana's popularity in Sydney (via the Australian Broadcasting Corporation ).

    Diana fever took over, and Prince Charles didn't take it well. "Victor Chapman, the press secretary on the tour, got used to late-night phone calls from Charles complaining about the scant coverage of himself in the press compared to the hagiographic acres accorded of his wife," Tina Brown wrote in The Diana Chronicles .

    But while the Aussies loved her, Morton wrote that the tour was "utterly traumatic" for the princess. "He took it out me," Diana told the royal biographer of her husband. "He was jealous; I understood the jealousy but I couldn't explain that I didn't ask for it."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlWpp_0wCNpo6d00

    Young Prince William was taken care of by nannies as his parents traveled across Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Morton, who was a trusted confidant of the princess, wrote that she "cried her eyes out, unable to handle the constant attention" from the Australian public.

    Despite the stress, the tour was considered a resounding success, with Brown writing in The Diana Chronicles, "By the end of Charles and Diana's tour a poll in Australia found that monarchists outnumbered republicans two to one, and that was the point, wasn't it?"

    Whether Charles and Camilla's 2024 trip has the same result seems unlikely. Even though this is the first time a British king has toured Australia (Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit), the premiers of all six Australian states have turned down invitations to attend a reception for the royals amongst growing republican sentiment.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Kelly Johnson
    1d ago
    It should be William and Kate to try to "win them over" instead of Charles and Camilla. Charles "blew it" the first time. Does he/the Palace, really think it will work this time around with his Cucubine ? Besides, this is the perfect opportunity for the future King and Queen of England.
    heyYou
    2d ago
    she looks so sad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Princess Diana's Nieces Lady Amelia, Eliza Spencer, and Kitty Spencer Match in Icy Blue Gowns to Support Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Piers Morgan Says He's Heard 'Alarming Things' About Kate Middleton's Illness
    The Hollywood Gossip5 days ago
    Prince William Tells a Fan That He and Princess Kate Don't Sleep Alone
    Marie Claire US2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Meghan Markle 'Lying' About Daughter Lilibet's Name Reportedly Made The Queen 'Outraged,' New Royal Book Says
    shefinds2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Sandra Bullock's Son Louis, 15, Towers Over His Famous Mom in Rare New Photo
    Parade6 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ‘Having to Go to Extreme Measures’ to Care for Chicken Flock
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com1 day ago
    Why Princess Kate Keeps Wearing $3,347 Gold Statement Earrings With a Powerful Hidden Meaning
    Marie Claire US17 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    The Young and the Restless: Sharon Actions Put Diane in Danger
    Vipul Sharma4 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible4 days ago
    Designers of Diana’s wedding dress ‘amicably’ settle High Court claim
    The Independent2 days ago
    Ideal Time to Sleep According to Your Zodiac Sign
    Ms Trent3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    King Charles receives a frosty welcome in Australia in first overseas tour as monarch
    CNN2 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy