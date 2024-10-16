Open in App
    • Marie Claire US

    Reformation's First-Ever Jewelry Collection Is Designed by Clare Waight Keller

    By Halie LeSavage,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esGWA_0w9E9tpi00

    When you think of 1920s fashion, you likely think of flapper dresses and aloof Hemingway heroines. What about the style of a century later?

    Reformation and Clare Waight Keller , teaming up for the brand's first-ever jewelry collection, says the look of the 2020s doesn't have to be that far from what came before. In fact, in a lineup of delicate gold necklaces, chunky cuff bracelets, and chandelier earrings, they say the icons of the flapper era can belong in a modern-day wardrobe—with some of-the-moment tweaks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaOhP_0w9E9tpi00

    (Image credit: Courtesy Reformation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v6mN_0w9E9tpi00

     Reformation Small Hemingway Earrings

    Keller brought the sensibility of a late night at a roaring twenties salon to a lineup of 10 pieces, available for pre-order at Reformation now . Modeled by Dree Hemingway with Ref's off-the-shoulder velvet gowns and drop-waist gold dresses, the recycled gold and silver pieces look like heirlooms uncovered from a tiny vintage store in Paris, with additions like deadstock jade and pearl. (The beauty, of course, is that they're available online, at prices ranging from $178 to $898.) Together, they culminate in Reformation's most elevated team-up to date, following this fall's horse-girl approved designs by Kacey Musgraves and a walking sneaker collaboration with Hoka .

    The designer, who previously led Givenchy and currently brings her touch to Uniqlo's daywear , says she thought a lot about proportions and silhouette to conjure up a romantic, vintage-inspired jewelry collection. "I think a lot about what styles I would be wearing these pieces with, either a tuxedo jacket or strapless dress," Keller explains. "Each piece is considered in proportion to the look, but I also love the mix and match approach of this collection. The dramatic chandelier floral earrings with the delicate chain pendant for example are a super beautiful contrast on a column dress."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmWCt_0w9E9tpi00

    (Image credit: Reformation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14p4fE_0w9E9tpi00

     Reformation Fitz Hoop

    While Reformation's debut jewelry was in part inspired by Hemingway's A Moveable Feast , it also bears all the signs of Keller's inimitable personal style. She likes to layer items with different weights, like a chain, a bangle bracelet , and an ultra-fine, delicate piece. "Jewelry is so personal, maybe more so than anything else we wear," she adds. "I like to wear a mix of chunky and fine pieces, and you can see that stylistic versatility reflected throughout the collection."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMuJp_0w9E9tpi00

    (Image credit: Courtesy Reformation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzafU_0w9E9tpi00

     Reformation Gertrude Cuff

    These pieces have Reformation's signature wearability, but there's a hint of a Parisian night sky in the semi-precious stones and shining metallics. Clipping on the "Hemingway" earrings or the "Gertrude" cuff with a great party dress, you may be getting ready for a night worth writing about.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxMQe_0w9E9tpi00

    (Image credit: Reformation)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX9Y_0w9E9tpi00

    Reformation Josephine Necklace

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27debn_0w9E9tpi00

     Reformation Coco Mariner Belt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWbXZ_0w9E9tpi00

    Reformation Coco Mariner Chain

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQiOu_0w9E9tpi00

     Reformation Evelyn Earring

