    • Marie Claire US

    Sabrina Carpenter Swaps Her Sultry Silver Chainmail Dress for a Babydoll LBD

    By Kelsey Stiegman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9uin_0w1m7yjt00

    Inside each of us, there are two wolves—in Sabrina Carpenter 's case, one is a Victoria's Secret lingerie-wearing , lifesize Polly Pocket and the other is an ultra glamorous Marilyn Monroe lookalike . Her aesthetic ping-pongs back and forth between the two, often tapping into the former during on-stage performances and the latter for red carpets. And yesterday, she served both in the same night.

    On Oct. 9, the "Please Please Please" singer attended the 2024 TIME100 Next celebration in New York City looking every bit the glamazon. She was swathed in silver chainmail—the fabrication of choice for her sultry alter ego—sparkling from head to toe.

    Her Versace-coded gown, styled by Jared Ellner, featured a massive thigh slit, a fitted bodice, and a sweetheart neckline—all signatures of the star. At her neck, glinted a matching metallic scarf, which she wore backward like a choker. Carpenter's platform pumps, too, were on theme, in shiny silver.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfuiu_0w1m7yjt00

    Sabrina Carpenter walks the red carpet in a floor-length silver gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Hcwd_0w1m7yjt00

     h:ours X Bridget Chainmail Hoodie Top

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlcMd_0w1m7yjt00

     Kori Pumps

    Her lips matched the look's high-shine factor, coated in a reflective, brick-colored gloss. Meanwhile, Carpenter's blonde bombshell curls were swirled into elegant, vintage-inspired spirals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHE9x_0w1m7yjt00

    Her hair was styled in glamorous curls and her lips glossy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Later that evening, the vibes shifted drastically. She employed her secondary look, which aligned with her babydoll persona. Dressed all in black, Carpenter wore a teddy-inspired Versace swing dress that was fitted with satin trim. A big advocate of the all-bow-everything trend, her mini featured a dainty knot at the neck, which was topped with the brand's medusa logo.

    She kept her same glam, but changed into patent leather peep-toe pumps and a added a pair of sheer tights, the official marker of the beginning of fall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z40P1_0w1m7yjt00

    Later that evening, the singer changed into a black babydoll dress and tights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bY2nb_0w1m7yjt00

     Giuseppe Zanotti Sharon 130mm Leather Pumps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xdCm_0w1m7yjt00

    Staud Marlowe Halter Flounce Minidress

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tH34T_0w1m7yjt00

     Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights

    Though they're both wildly different, each of these looks feel authentically Carpenter.

