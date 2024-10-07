Open in App
    • Marie Claire US

    Are 'Love is Blind' Season 7 Stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis Still Together?

    By Quinci LeGardye,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmmVn_0vxzA5NC00

    Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. Season 7 of Netflix's flagship reality TV show Love is Blind ends its pod-dating segment with the maximum amount of couples that the show can handle. (We know this because one of its standout couples, Leo and Brittany , wasn't even followed for the rest of the season.) Among the six couples so far, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis have mostly stuck to the background, thanks to being relatively drama-free in both the pods and the first days of their Mexico getaway.

    However, longtime fans know that even the most calm couple can be seriously shaken once their relationship enters the real world. Below, read on for our breakdown of Ashley and Tyler's journey on Love is Blind season 7 so far and any clues of whether they're still together after the show.

    What happened between Ashley and Tyler on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

    Ashley, a 32-year-old marketing director, means business when she enters the pods. Her time on season 7 starts with her sharing her determination to have a lasting marriage, after seeing her mother go through two divorces. So, when she meets Tyler, a 34-year-old account manager and military veteran, she quickly gets into some get-to-know-you questions, and makes a note in his favor when she discovers he's a man who loves to cook. But what makes him stick out in her mind is when Tyler admits that he's nervous and that her voice calms him. Ashley appreciates that he's willing to be vulnerable and share how he feels. Later in the men's lounge, Tyler says that talking to Ashley feels like "bliss."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAu7o_0vxzA5NC00

    Tyler in the pods on Love is Blind season 7. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

    Tyler and Ashley seem to have one of the meant-to-be edits of the season (along with Taylor and Garrett ). They're both the type to make breakfast for the rest of the rest of the group. He's okay with letting her go through his phone. They both ride horses, and they both want to go skydiving. They cry together through the pod wall when Tyler opens up about his childhood struggles; his mother, who was Serbian, struggled to put food on the table after she was disowned by her father for having children outside of her race. After that emotional moment, Tyler and Ashley quickly become boyfriend and girlfriend, and they keep bonding as their dates go well. They swap blankets, Tyler recites a prayer he wrote for them, and he says, "I love you," during a music-sharing date. (We don't get a lot of Ashley-specific moments besides her "mmm-hmm" in agreement, which is just a case of disappointing editing.)

    By episode 3, it's both Tyler's birthday and the engagement date. (Though they may have moved up the proposal since neither of them is dressed up like the others.) Ashley's proposal speech is about Tyler wearing his heart on his sleeve, and her taking a leap of faith with him. Tyler, on bended knee, says that she makes him feel safer than ever before; he passes out on the floor after she says yes. It's like their pods got transported into an iconic rom-com , and the vibe continues when they're all smiles during the in-person reveal. Tyler also goes, "Damn!" after seeing Ashley, which is the reaction all these men should have.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEq1E_0vxzA5NC00

    Tyler looks back at Ashley as they leave their in-person reveal. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

    Once Tyler and Ashley arrive in Mexico, the first conversation we see is about sex, which they didn't discuss much in the pods. Ashley had mentioned being celibate over the past couple of years, but she explains she hadn't liked having sex without a connection with the other person. She adds that the next time she has sex will be with someone she loves, and Tyler responds that he's on the same wavelength. So, once they get into the pool later and can't stop talking about how good each other looks, it's clear they also have physical attraction.

    They spend the rest of their time in Mexico (as of episode 6) talking about how much they love each other and how sure they are that they're getting married and having a pod baby, but there's also one weird moment. It comes near the start of episode 6, when they sit down to eat the pasta they just handmade. Tyler says he's glad that he's experiencing Ashley at this point in her life, but then he adds that this is also a great point to meet him, cause "whew... she'd have hated him." He continues, "Just prepare. There'll be people like, 'He is not that nice.' Like, 'I wasn't nice to y'all. Y'all didn't give me a reason to be nice.'"

    The rest of the conversation is very much about them protecting what they have and shutting out any haters or anyone who would call them "crazy." Ashley even says she will shut down her mom if she's negative about it. This could just be cherry-picking for red flags— Love is Blind fans have been burned before—but it's worth wondering just what Tyler could be afraid of coming out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKiR1_0vxzA5NC00

    Ashley looks troubled in a still from the L ove is Blind season 7 trailer. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

    Are Ashley and Tyler still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

    Since we are still in the middle of Love is Blind season 7, Ashley and Tyler are likely still keeping spoilers completely under wraps. They do follow each other on social media, but besides that, there aren't any hints that they've spent time together in the months before season 7's premiere.

    Also, the previews for the rest of the season have been teasing some drama to come for the couple. The season 7 trailer includes a moment where Ashley says, "Two weeks before our wedding. This is something I should've known," before she appears to wipe away a tear in the same scene. We'll have to see in new episodes just what will come between Ashley and Tyler, and, come the October 23 finale, whether they can overcome it.

