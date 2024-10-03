Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Marie Claire US

    Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit

    By Hanna Lustig,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tghIr_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in a wildly colorful fall outfit on the set of And Just Like That . The star is currently filming the Sex and The City spinoff's third season, and her outfit embodied everything we've come to expect from Carrie Bradshaw : perilously trendy, intentionally over-accessorized designer dressing with just enough camp to let you know she's in on the joke.

    Styled for the show by costume designer Molly Rogers, Parker built her Oct. 2 look around a puff sleeve teal sweater with bejeweled cuffs. The vibrant hue popped against an asymmetric blue and red plaid maxi skirt from Ulla Johnson that, unfortunately, seems to be sold-out everywhere, except for one that's currently up for grabs on Poshmark . (Similar options are available from Dauan Jacari and Mille , however.) For an added flourish, her long blonde hair was pulled into a loose side ponytail that sent me straight back to the 2010s. And I couldn't help but wonder: Is the side pony headed for a comeback, right along with Tumblr nails and skinny jeans ? I fear it might be.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt56y_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Sarah Jessica Parker pairs a plaid Ulla Johnson maxi skirt with a blousy teal sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERqpz_0vt5Y1Zd00

     Dauan Jacari Spiral Boxer Skirt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RrWl_0vt5Y1Zd00

     Mille Françoise Skirt in Fireside Plaid

    Parker accessorized the look with a paint splattered tote bag that appeared to read "The States Project" on the side. The States Project is a nonprofit organization that specializes in supporting state legislatures, and we are in an election year. Carrie Bradshaw carried a tote bag with the names of Democrats running for election duct-taped onto it during season two, so it wouldn't be the first time the show has explored the character's political leanings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy10v_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Sarah Jessica Parker carries a paint-splattered tote that appears to read "The States Project" on the side. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    The actor matched her sweater to a set of opaque teal tights in a nod to the revival colorful hosiery has been seeing on the spring runways. Ferragamo, for instance, sent burnt orange, pale pink, taupe, and burnt orange tights down the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week earlier this month. Versace, meanwhile, renewed the sheer red tight trend for Spring 2025 .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8pFn_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Sarah Jessica Parker matches her sweater to her tights on the set of And Just Like That . (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L853s_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Opaque tights make an appearance at Milan Fashion Week in Ferragamo' Spring/Summer 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiHCe_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Versace sends sheer red tights down the runway for Spring/Summer 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOqTp_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Falke Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights

    Kim Shui also showcased several pairs of shiny blue and pastel pink tights at New York Fashion Week in February 2024 as well.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUuOz_0vt5Y1Zd00

    Kim Shui shows reflective opaque blue tights during New York Fashion Week in February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Tights are like a sartorial exclamation point. Available in a rainbow of hues and patterns, hosiery presents a relatively inexpensive way to brighten up an outfit. They also make it possible to transition no-pants dressing into fall. Perhaps Ms. Parker (or rather, Carrie Bradshaw) has a point.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lady Gaga's Dramatic Celine Cape Dress and Sky-High Pumps Are a Nod to Her Wild Fashion Past
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Katie Holmes' Wild Patchwork Jeans Are Probably the Most Chaotic Thing She's Ever Worn (Respectfully)
    Marie Claire US23 hours ago
    Hilary Swank's Surprise Miu Miu Runway Walk at Paris Fashion Week Features a Triple-Belted Trench Coat and Almost No Makeup
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Zendaya's Louboutin Collection Can Soon Include "Miss Z" Pumps
    Marie Claire US4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Yara Shahidi on Self-Expression and Discovering Her Personal Style
    Marie Claire US1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Allegedly Warned Her Against Dating Dodi Al-Fayad Because of His Father’s Reputation
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Does Sabrina Carpenter Wear a Wig? Why Do You Care?
    Marie Claire US1 day ago
    Prince Harry Reveals the One Thing His Daughter Princess Lilibet Can't Live Without
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Coach's Curve Zip Bag Lets Us All Accessorize Like Olivia Rodrigo
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    Royal Expert Says Princess Diana "Would Have Giggled With Delight" at Prince Harry's Choice to Fight Back Against Palace
    Marie Claire US2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee20 hours ago
    Prince William Reveals He Skipped Paris Olympics Because He Couldn't "Risk Bringing Covid Home" to Princess Kate
    Marie Claire US1 day ago
    Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared a New Photo You Probably Missed
    Marie Claire US23 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy