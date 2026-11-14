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Maricopa County
Voucher for trading gas lawn tools for electric
2 days ago
Maricopa County residents can get up to $275 in vouchers when they trade in gas-powered lawn equipment for new electric or battery-powered models at participating locations, to help improve local air quality. Sign up and find full program details here: Maricopa.gov/AQMowingDown.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Maricopa Air
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.