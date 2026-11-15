Maricopa neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now, from tools to furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be great for a quick home project or upgrade.

Item: Sanding sheets and discs bundle

Condition: Not stated (mixed grits listed)

Location: Rancho El Dorado - Phase III, Maricopa, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This bundle includes:

3M Drywall Plaster Sanding Sheets (80 grit) – good for rough sanding and shaping.

– good for rough sanding and shaping. Sure Bilt Stick-On Sanding Discs (400 grit) – finer sanding and smoothing.

– finer sanding and smoothing. Sure Bilt Hook & Loop Sanding Disc (3000 grit) – very fine finish work.

Great if you’re working on drywall, wood projects, or refinishing surfaces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assortment of free shelves and cabinets

Condition: Not stated

Location: Province, Maricopa, AZ

Availability: Saturday until 2pm (as stated in the post)

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of shelves and cabinets being given away in the Province neighborhood. Could be useful for garage storage, pantry space, or organizing a craft room. Be sure to go before the stated time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 4 GE fluorescent light tubes

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Location: Meadows, Maricopa, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of four GE fluorescent tubes, ready for someone who still uses this style of lighting in a garage, shop, or older fixtures. Check the listing for any size or model details before heading over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two glass display cabinets

Condition: Not stated

Location: 41326 W Cahill Dr, Rancho El Dorado - Phase III, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Source: nextdoor.com

Two glass display cabinets are set out in front of the house and are free to take. The poster notes the post will be removed once they’re gone, so if you need display space for collectibles, decor, or retail items, don’t wait too long.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Maricopa tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.