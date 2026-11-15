Maricopa’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and brands looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these local part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Maricopa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, 15% store discount, DailyPay access, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, health benefits (eligibility rules apply)

You’ll be the friendly face at checkout, ringing up orders, answering questions, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with customers, and want a flexible schedule with solid benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Maricopa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance

This role supports the store manager with sales, customer service, and daily store operations, and may lead the team on some shifts. Great if you like cars or retail, want leadership experience, and prefer a job with clear growth paths.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Primary Area: Casa Grande, AZ ( secondary location: Maricopa, AZ )

Casa Grande, AZ ( ) Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Perks: 401(k), mileage reimbursement, health & well-being program, EAP, small internet stipend, safety gear provided

You’ll stock shelves, build displays, and keep snack aisles looking great for brands like Oreo and Ritz across several stores. Good for early birds with a car who like flexible hours, working on their feet, and mostly independent work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—part-time spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.