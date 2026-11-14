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Phoenix
⚠️ Mosquito spraying Nov 15 in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise
13 days ago
⚠️ Overnight mosquito spraying in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise
Maricopa County plans to spray for adult mosquitoes early Sunday morning, November 15, 2026, weather and conditions permitting.
Spraying will happen between midnight and 5:00 a.m. in these areas:
- Chandler: From Ocotillo Rd to Chandler Heights and from Arizona Ave to Basha Rd
- Phoenix: From Buckeye Rd to Lower Buckeye Rd and from 7th St to 7th Ave
- Surprise: From Greenway Rd to Waddell Rd and from Citrus Rd to Cotton Ln
If you live in or near these zones, you may want to stay indoors and keep windows closed during the spraying hours if that makes you more comfortable. You can also subscribe to calendar notifications on the county website to get future mosquito control updates by email or text.
More Info: Calendar • Mosquito Adulticide
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