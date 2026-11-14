⚠️ Overnight mosquito spraying in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise

Maricopa County plans to spray for adult mosquitoes early Sunday morning, November 15, 2026, weather and conditions permitting.

Spraying will happen between midnight and 5:00 a.m. in these areas:

Chandler: From Ocotillo Rd to Chandler Heights and from Arizona Ave to Basha Rd

From and from Phoenix: From Buckeye Rd to Lower Buckeye Rd and from 7th St to 7th Ave

From and from Surprise: From Greenway Rd to Waddell Rd and from Citrus Rd to Cotton Ln

If you live in or near these zones, you may want to stay indoors and keep windows closed during the spraying hours if that makes you more comfortable. You can also subscribe to calendar notifications on the county website to get future mosquito control updates by email or text.