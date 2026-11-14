⚠️ Mosquito spraying in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise on Nov 15

Maricopa County will conduct mosquito adulticide fogging early Sunday, November 15, 2026, between midnight and 5:00 AM (weather and conditions permitting).

Spraying is planned in:

Chandler : from Ocotillo Rd to Chandler Heights and from Arizona Ave to Basha Rd

: from and from Phoenix : from Buckeye Rd to Lower Buckeye Rd and from 7th St to 7th Ave

: from and from Surprise: from Greenway Rd to Waddell Rd and from Citrus Rd to Cotton Ln

If you live in these areas, you may want to keep windows closed and limit outdoor time during the spraying hours. This fogging targets adult mosquitoes as part of the county’s mosquito control efforts.