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Phoenix
⚠️ Mosquito spraying Nov 15 in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise
13 days ago
⚠️ Mosquito spraying in Chandler, Phoenix & Surprise on Nov 15
Maricopa County will conduct mosquito adulticide fogging early Sunday, November 15, 2026, between midnight and 5:00 AM (weather and conditions permitting).
Spraying is planned in:
- Chandler: from Ocotillo Rd to Chandler Heights and from Arizona Ave to Basha Rd
- Phoenix: from Buckeye Rd to Lower Buckeye Rd and from 7th St to 7th Ave
- Surprise: from Greenway Rd to Waddell Rd and from Citrus Rd to Cotton Ln
If you live in these areas, you may want to keep windows closed and limit outdoor time during the spraying hours. This fogging targets adult mosquitoes as part of the county’s mosquito control efforts.
More Info: Calendar • County Holidays/Offices Closed
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