Maricopa is seeing steady growth in leadership roles, especially in healthcare and property management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are a couple of solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Maricopa, AZ

Salary: $60,200 – $107,400/year (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time

Lead a clinic and own results for cost, quality, and patient satisfaction. You’ll manage budgets, staffing, and performance for the clinic team, and work closely with physicians and operations leaders. Requires 2+ years of management in a medical, primary care, or specialty clinic plus knowledge of billing, coding, and value-based care.

Employer: Real Estate Equities

Location: Maricopa, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Exempt

Run day-to-day operations for a residential property, from occupancy and resident relations to rent collections, budgets, and vendor management. You’ll supervise staff, handle inspections, and keep the community looking sharp. Needs 2+ years as a Property Manager or 3+ years as an Assistant Manager, with Yardi and affordable housing (Section 8/42/LIHTC) experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in cycles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.