⚠️ Cut wood smoke and fireworks this winter in Maricopa County

As the holidays and cooler weather arrive, the Maricopa County Air Quality Department is asking residents to help keep our air cleaner through its “Burn Cleaner, Burn Better” campaign.

Wood burning and personal fireworks create fine particle pollution (PM2.5) that can worsen asthma, lung and heart problems, especially for kids, older adults, and people with health issues. Winter inversions can trap this smoke close to the ground.

You can help by:

Avoiding wood fires in fireplaces, chimineas, and outdoor fire pits

Choosing gas, propane, or electric options instead

options instead Leaving fireworks to professional shows

Following No Burn Day restrictions and checking daily air quality forecasts

restrictions and checking daily air quality forecasts Using the free Clean Air app or visiting Maricopa.gov/AQ

Incentives are available:

Up to $2,500 to convert a wood-burning fireplace to natural gas

to convert a wood-burning fireplace to $75 vouchers toward propane fire pits

Learn more and see if you qualify at Maricopa.gov/AQBurnBetter. Media contact: Ari Halpert, 602-501-1266.