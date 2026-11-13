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⚠️ Winter alert: cut wood smoke, get up to $2,500 for cleaner fireplaces
⚠️ Cut wood smoke and fireworks this winter in Maricopa County
As the holidays and cooler weather arrive, the Maricopa County Air Quality Department is asking residents to help keep our air cleaner through its “Burn Cleaner, Burn Better” campaign.
Wood burning and personal fireworks create fine particle pollution (PM2.5) that can worsen asthma, lung and heart problems, especially for kids, older adults, and people with health issues. Winter inversions can trap this smoke close to the ground.
You can help by:
- Avoiding wood fires in fireplaces, chimineas, and outdoor fire pits
- Choosing gas, propane, or electric options instead
- Leaving fireworks to professional shows
- Following No Burn Day restrictions and checking daily air quality forecasts
- Using the free Clean Air app or visiting Maricopa.gov/AQ
Incentives are available:
- Up to $2,500 to convert a wood-burning fireplace to natural gas
- $75 vouchers toward propane fire pits
Learn more and see if you qualify at Maricopa.gov/AQBurnBetter. Media contact: Ari Halpert, 602-501-1266.
More Info: Maricopa County Air Quality Department Urges Resid...
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