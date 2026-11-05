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Glendale
📢 Glendale job fair Nov 5 for hiring in 5 industries
4 days ago
📢 Glendale job fair for multiple industries
A Glendale Job Fair is happening on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the ARIZONA@WORK Office Glendale – Room #207, 4425 W. Olive Ave., Glendale, AZ 85302.
Employers will be hiring in:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare & Social Services
- Transportation
- Janitorial Services
- Early Education / Social Services
If you’re looking for work or thinking about a job change in any of these fields, you can drop in during the event hours.
For more details or to connect with employers, email HSDWDD Business Services at HSDBusinessServices@Maricopa.gov.
More Info: Calendar • Glendale Job Fair
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