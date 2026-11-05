📢 Glendale job fair Nov 5 for hiring in 5 industries

📢 Glendale job fair for multiple industries

A Glendale Job Fair is happening on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the ARIZONA@WORK Office Glendale – Room #207, 4425 W. Olive Ave., Glendale, AZ 85302.

Employers will be hiring in:

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Social Services

Transportation

Janitorial Services

Early Education / Social Services

If you’re looking for work or thinking about a job change in any of these fields, you can drop in during the event hours.

For more details or to connect with employers, email HSDWDD Business Services at HSDBusinessServices@Maricopa.gov.