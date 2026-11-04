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Surprise

📢 Cyber safety & computer basics workshop on Nov. 5

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GkYzbRq00

📅 Learn basic computer skills and stay safe online

A Cyber Safety & Computer Basics workshop will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 AM at the City of Surprise Community Resource Center, 12641 W. Santa Fe Dr., Surprise, AZ 85378.

This hands-on class will cover:

  • Internet searching
  • Creating and saving Word documents
  • Setting up an email account and sending emails
  • Scam and fraud prevention tips

If you or someone you know wants to feel more confident using a computer and staying safe online, this is a good fit. For more information, call the center at 623-222-1600.

More Info: Calendar • Cyber Safety & Computer Basics

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