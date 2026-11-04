📢 Cyber safety & computer basics workshop on Nov. 5

📅 Learn basic computer skills and stay safe online

A Cyber Safety & Computer Basics workshop will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 9:30–11:30 AM at the City of Surprise Community Resource Center, 12641 W. Santa Fe Dr., Surprise, AZ 85378.

This hands-on class will cover:

Internet searching

Creating and saving Word documents

Setting up an email account and sending emails

and sending emails Scam and fraud prevention tips

If you or someone you know wants to feel more confident using a computer and staying safe online, this is a good fit. For more information, call the center at 623-222-1600.