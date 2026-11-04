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Surprise
📢 Free job fair readiness workshop with pro headshots
3 days ago
📢 Free job fair prep workshop with headshots in Surprise
Get ready to shine at your next job fair with a free Job Fair Readiness Workshop on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM–12:00 PM at the Surprise Spark Center, 14462 W. Elm St #143, Surprise, AZ 85374.
This workshop includes:
- Job readiness tips
- How to work a job fair effectively
- Dress for Success Arizona: meeting with clients right after the event
- Complimentary professional headshots provided by Spark
The Maricopa County Human Services Department offers this workshop at no cost, and all are welcome.
Seating is limited and preregistration is required. For details or to register, contact Maritza Toyos at Maritza.Toyos@maricopa.gov or call 602-372-9755 (TTY 7-1-1).
More Info: Calendar • Job Fair Readiness Workshop
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