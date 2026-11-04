🍽️ Marianna, FL Food Service Jobs with Multiple Management Roles

Marianna’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like working with guests and keeping things running smooth. If you enjoy restaurants or hotels, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Marianna Inn and Suites

Marianna Inn and Suites Location: Marianna, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, reservations, payments, and guest questions. Good fit if you have hotel or front desk experience and like quieter night shifts with steady responsibilities.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Marianna, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a key area of the restaurant (guest services, kitchen, or people) and help train and coach the crew. Comes with strong perks like paid time off, tuition assistance, health benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and free meals for experienced McDonald’s managers.

Employer: Sonny's BBQ (ACGBBQ, LLC franchise)

Location: Marianna, FL

Type: Listed as Internship , functions as Full-time management

Listed as , functions as Salary: $45,000–$52,000/year

Hands-on restaurant leadership role focused on hiring, training, and making sure every guest has a great experience. Standout benefits include monthly bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, paid time off, manager meals, and a $2,500 yearly vacation benefit after a year in management.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.