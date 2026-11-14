Who says that pancakes can’t be a tad bit different? These Applesauce Cheesecake Pancakes will have you hitting the sack early so you can wake up faster for breakfast!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

We love pancakes. Every kind is delicious, and we’ll never turn them down. But once we whipped up this delicious recipe, we knew our pancake breakfast would never be the same. These Applesauce Cheesecake Pancakes aren't only perfectly sweetened with applesauce, but they’re also topped with the most delicious cheesecake flavor ever.

These pancakes are a little bit sweet and a little bit savory from the cream cheese filling. OMG! So, so good! We don’t normally indulge in a breakfast like this. The usual breakfast is an egg and toast or cereal. But sometimes on the weekend, we like to treat ourselves. This breakfast is really a treat! We also have this for dinner on occasion. I know, crazy, right?!

If being an adult means we can have breakfast and dessert at the same time, count us in time and time again. Life is short; live a little. Like every couple of months or so.

Can we use regular applesauce in this recipe?

You can! While it might call for chunky applesauce, you can honestly just use whatever you have. Applesauce is a great way to keep the pancakes moist while adding a bit of natural sweetness. We love making our own applesauce, but store-bought is perfectly fine, too. Making your own applesauce is a great way to use up apples that are starting to get bruised, and we think it really does taste so much better.

Why is my cheesecake mixture lumpy?

If you’ve made the cheesecake mixture and find it’s lumpy, it’s most likely because you didn’t let it soften to room temperature. Make sure you let the cream cheese soften completely before mixing. If you don’t, you’re going to have lumps. (It’s still fine to eat it just gives a weird texture.)

What topping can I use on my pancakes?

Besides the usual Maple syrup, you can use sliced strawberries, fresh blueberries, both with whipped cream, powdered sugar, or chopped apples with a drizzle of honey. The choices are endless. We normally just go with pure maple syrup.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Applesauce Cheesecake Pancakes

Who says that pancakes can't be a tad bit different? These Applesauce Cheesecake Pancakes will have you hitting the sack early so you can wake up faster for breakfast!

Ingredients

Pancakes

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup chunky applesauce

3 tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp. melted butter

Cheesecake Filling

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup granulated sugar

Instructions

For the pancakes

In a mixing bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, cinnamon, applesauce, milk, egg, and butter. Do not overmix batter. Just stir until mixed.

Heat the griddle to 350 and pour pancake batter into 1/2 cup circles

Cook on the first side until air bubbles start to form. Use a spatula to check for doneness.

When the pancake is golden brown, flip it and cook until golden on the other side. Finish the remaining pancakes, keeping them warm.

Cheesecake Filling:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, cream the cream cheese, granulated sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy.

Put the cheesecake filling in a piping bag, pipe it over the pancakes, and top with another pancake.



