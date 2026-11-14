Hearty Beef Stew is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food, with tender beef, hearty potatoes and carrots, and a rich tomato-based broth. It simmers low and slow on the stovetop until every bite is full of homestyle flavor.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

This classic stew is easy to make, with simple ingredients and minimal prep. V8 or tomato juice gives the broth a deep, savory flavor, while a quick cornstarch slurry creates the perfect thick consistency.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Classic comfort food: Tender beef and hearty vegetables in a rich broth make this a cozy, satisfying meal.

Simple ingredients: This recipe uses easy-to-find grocery staples and requires minimal chopping.

Big homestyle flavor: V8 or tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika create a deeply savory broth.

Feeds the family: One pot makes six generous servings and tastes even better the next day.

This hearty stew starts with cubed beef stew meat browned in olive oil. Onion, V8 or tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt, pepper, and a little sugar build the flavorful broth. Chunky carrots and potatoes make it filling, while cornstarch mixed with water thickens everything at the end.

Variations

Use a roast: Cut a bottom round roast into 1-inch chunks if it costs less than packaged stew meat.

Change the vegetables: Add celery, mushrooms, peas, or green beans for extra color and flavor.

Add a little heat: Stir in crushed red pepper flakes or serve the stew with sliced jalapeños.

Adjust the tomato flavor: Use reduced-sodium V8 for more control over the salt, or substitute tomato juice.

Tips

Cut the beef and vegetables into similar-sized pieces so they cook evenly.

Let the beef brown without crowding the pot. Browning adds rich flavor to the finished stew.

Use reduced-sodium V8 so you can control the recipe's salt level.

Keep the stew at a gentle simmer and stir it occasionally to prevent sticking.

Do not overcook the potatoes, or they may break down and become mushy.

Add the cornstarch slurry a little at a time because the stew will continue to thicken as it cooks.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Hearty Beef Stew

You'll love this Hearty Beef Stew. It's one of those hearty soups that will keep you warm all winter long!

Ingredients

2 lbs. beef stew meat, cubed

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

2 ¼ cups water, divided

3 cups V8 or tomato juice(reduced sodium V8 juice recommended)

1 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. ground black pepper

3-4 large carrots, peeled and chopped into large bite-sized chunks

4 large potatoes, peeled and chopped into large bite-sized chunks

1 tbsp. corn starch

Instructions

In a large pot or Dutch oven, brown the cubed stew meat in the olive oil over medium heat for 20 minutes.

Add the chopped onion, 2 cups water, V8 or tomato juice, lemon juice, salt, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and black pepper. Cover the pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Once the stew simmers, reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Add the potatoes and carrots, then simmer over low heat for 1 hour, or until the potatoes and carrots are fork-tender. Do not overcook, as the potatoes could break down into the stew.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining ¼ cup of water with the cornstarch. Add the cornstarch mixture a little at a time to the stew, stirring well between additions, until the stew reaches your desired thickness.

Serve hot with bread or rolls or over rice.



