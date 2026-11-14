This Honey Bun Cake takes everything you love about the classic, sweet, sticky treat and turns it into an incredibly soft, moist, gooey, cinnamon-swirled dessert. Featuring classic honey bun flavor and a simple vanilla glaze, it’s a cake no one can resist.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

We love a honey bun with a cup of coffee, and now we’ve turned the classic breakfast treat into a dessert. It’s super-easy to make with boxed cake mix, and it’s loaded with that classic flavor.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Soft, moist, and packed with cinnamon flavor

Easy to make with simple ingredients

That gooey brown sugar swirl is everything

Sweet vanilla glaze on top

Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert

Freezer-friendly and perfect for prep

Variations

Add Nuts: Chopped pecans or walnuts add extra crunch and deeper flavor.

Caramel Drizzle: Drizzle with caramel for extra sweetness.

Swap the Glaze: Use a cream cheese glaze instead of vanilla for a more complex flavor.

Simple Finish: Sprinkle the cake with powdered sugar instead of glazing it for a bakery-style finish.

Tips

Use room temperature ingredients for the best results.

Mix the batter until just combined to avoid a tough cake.

Spread the layers gently to keep the cinnamon swirl intact.

Let the cake cool completely before adding the glaze.

Pop the cake in the refrigerator to speed up the glaze hardening.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Honey Bun Cake

This honey bun cake takes everything you love about the classic and turns it into an incredibly soft, gooey, cinnamon-swirled dessert.

Equipment

9×13-inch baking dish

Large mixing bowl

Small mixing bowl

Medium mixing bowl

Hand mixer

Spatula

Knife or spoon for spreading

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Toothpick

Ingredients

For the cake:

15 ounces yellow cake mix

4 large eggs

⅔ cup vegetable oil

8 ounces sour cream

For the cinnamon layer:

¾ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

For the glaze:

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, and sour cream. Mix with a hand mixer until smooth and fully combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure no dry cake mix remains.

Pour half of the batter into the prepared baking dish and spread evenly.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the batter.

Pour the remaining batter over the cinnamon sugar layer and gently spread it out with a knife or spoon.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the center is set and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Let the cake cool completely for 30 to 45 minutes.

To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and milk in a medium bowl. Stir until smooth.

If the glaze is too thick, add a little more milk.

If it is too thin, add a little more powdered sugar.

Pour the glaze over the cooled cake and spread evenly.

Let the glaze set for about 25 minutes before slicing and serving. You can refrigerate the cake to speed this up.



