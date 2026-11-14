This Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Recipe is an ooey-gooey taste of fall, if ever there was one. Tender dough is swirled with a caramel apple cinnamon mixture and then topped with more caramel to create a deliciously sticky cinnamon roll recipe that will bring everyone back for more.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

It’s fall, y’all, and we all know what that means—tons of pumpkin and apple recipes! We’ve made our fair share of both, and we have lots of favorites. These cinnamon rolls are definitely in our top five, though. They make a great afternoon snack or quick morning meal. They’re so good and packed with all the flavors we love about fall, making them the perfect sweet recipe for this time of year.

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Recipe

This caramel apple cinnamon roll recipe is the perfect fall treat for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon snack. It takes the soft, delicious bread we love in our cinnamon rolls and combines it with a rich caramel apple filling—complete with real diced apples, by the way. We roll it all together, cut it into the classic cinnamon roll swirl shape, and bake it to perfection. To finish it off, we top it with more caramel to create the ooiest-gooiest, most decadent cinnamon rolls you’ve ever had.

We make these cinnamon rolls regularly when the weather begins to cool off. We love enjoying them for breakfast or as a snack when the weather is cold, gray, and dreary. They also make the perfect holiday treat on a wintry morning or as a delicious dessert for holiday get-togethers.

Variations

If you want to personalize this caramel apple cinnamon roll recipe, here are some ideas you might like.

Dark Brown Sugar – Dark brown sugar adds an extra depth of flavor to the recipe that’s really nice.

Pecans – For even more flavor and a nice bit of crunch, add pecans to the filling mixture before rolling up the cinnamon rolls. You can also top the finished cinnamon rolls with toasted pecans.

Buttercream Frosting – Go all in on the sweetness and make a batch of buttercream frosting. Don’t frost the cinnamon rolls, however. Use the frosting as a dip!

Storage

These cinnamon rolls will keep well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. For longer storage, you can freeze these cinnamon rolls for up to a month.

Tips

This is a fairly simple recipe, but a few things can make it easier on you and the final product even more delicious. These are simple tips, so be sure to give them a look.

Use a Mixer – Use a stand mixer if you have one. This dough requires a lot of mixing, and doing it by hand will be more of a workout than you’re probably interested in having.

Warm Water – It’s important that you warm up your liquid mixture as stated in the recipe. The heat of the liquid is what will wake up the yeast so it can make the dough rise.

Quality Caramel Sauce – Use a high-quality caramel sauce for this recipe. Look for brands that make real caramel sauce, not simply flavored sauces. Caramel plays a big part in this recipe, so you want it to be really good.

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Recipe

Ready to get started? Then get out your ingredients and get going! This is an easy recipe, and it’s always a winner. Have it for a sweet breakfast or an afternoon snack—just have it!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Recipe

This Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll Recipe is an ooey-gooey taste of fall if ever there was one. Tender dough is swirled with a caramel apple cinnamon mixture and then topped with more caramel to create a deliciously sticky cinnamon roll recipe that will bring everyone back for more.

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter, cubed

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup water

3 3/4 cups all-purpose white flour

1/4 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons powdered milk

1 (0.25oz.) packet dry active yeast

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

Caramel Apple Filling:

5 tablespoons salted butter, softened

2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 cups Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced into 1/4" pieces

2/3 cup caramel sauce, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and generously spray a 13 x 9" baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine butter, milk, and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds at a time, or until warm and the butter is melted.

In a large bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together 3 cups flour, sugar, dry milk, yeast, and salt until well combined.

Attach a dough hook to the mixer and pour in the warm wet mixture and egg. Knead dough for about 5 minutes, adding the remaining 3/4 cup of flour as needed until the dough is soft and forms a ball. Cover the bowl and rest for 15 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll the dough into a 10×14" rectangle. Spread softened butter evenly over the surface of the dough.

Combine light brown sugar, cinnamon, and ground nutmeg in a small bowl until well combined. Sprinkle an even layer over the butter. Top with the diced apples and drizzle with 1/3 cup of caramel sauce.

Starting at one of the long sides, roll up to the opposite end and slice into 12 individual rolls.

Place rolls into a prepared baking dish and bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Drizzle baked rolls with the remaining 1/3 cup of caramel sauce. Allow rolls to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving warm.



