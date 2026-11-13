Double Crumble Apple Crisp features the delicious topping we all love on our apple crisp, on both the top and bottom of this dessert! If you love the crumbly oat-and-cinnamon topping on apple crisp, this will be your new favorite.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

We love making apple crisp. When fall rolls around and apples come into season, nothing beats fresh apple crisp. Tender apples in a deliciously sweet sauce with a heaping helping of that crumbly oat topping? Oh, yeah. That’s a winner.

But do you know what’s even more of a winner? Double crumble apple crisp.

Double Crumble Apple Crisp

We’ve been making apple crisp for so many years that we actually got bored with it. We know that’s hard to believe, but it’s true. We wanted to switch things up without straying too far from the original recipe we love so much. After much debate, we decided to take one of the best parts of this dessert and simply add more. That’s how we came to this apple crisp with the crumbly crisp on the bottom and the top. It’s an easy little change to the classic recipe that adds so much extra texture and flavor.

Every bite of this delicious apple crisp recipe is filled with all the flavors we love from the classic dessert, including the crispy topping—just more of it. With each spoonful, you get a double dose of crumbly oat-and-brown-sugar topping from the top and bottom of this recipe, all sandwiched around that classic sweet apple filling that really makes the season. MmmmMMMM!

Variations

If you want to personalize this double crumble apple crisp recipe or don’t have certain ingredients on hand, these variations can help.

Any Apples – While Granny Smith apples give that classic tart-to-sweet counterpoint, you can use any apples you have on hand.

Rolled Oats – If you don’t have quick oats, rolled oats will work as well.

Add Classic Apple Spices – For a flavor closer to apple pie, try adding nutmeg, allspice, or mace to the apple mixture.

Add Raisins – Raisins are a classic pairing with apples like these, and they work very well in this recipe.

Make it Chunky – For a different texture but the same great flavor, try chunking your apples instead of slicing them.

Storage

This will keep well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. For longer storage, freeze it for up to three months.

Tips

This recipe is incredibly simple, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t little secrets to know about it. There are always ways to take any recipe from good to great, and we’re here to share them with you.

Fully Soften Your Butter – The key to this crumble topping is to fully soften the butter. If your butter isn’t fully softened, it won’t incorporate properly, and you’ll end up with a mixture that’s the wrong texture and has chunks of raw butter.

Peel the Apples – Some people love to eat their apples with skin. While the skin is great and full of vitamins, if you cook it, it gets tough and gives the mixture a weird, chewy texture.

Always Use Glass – If you have the option, always use a glass baking dish. It’s easiest to control the baking process with glass. Dark pans will cook food faster because they heat up more quickly.

If you love the delicious, crumbly topping on apple crisp, then this double crumble apple crisp is for you. It’s loaded with the good stuff both above and below the apple filling, so you get double the crumble amazingness in every bite!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Double Crumble Apple Crisp

Double Crumble Apple Crisp features the delicious topping we all love on our apple crisp on the top and the bottom of this dessert! If you love the crumbly, oat and cinnamon topping on apple crisp, this is going to be your new favorite

Ingredients

5 pounds Granny Smith apples, cored, peeled, and sliced into thin slices

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons cinnamon, divided

2 cups quick oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup butter, softened

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the apples, granulated sugar, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons of the cinnamon.

In a second large bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, and butter. Mix until well combined and crumbly.

Pour half of the oat mixture into the bottom of a greased 10×15 inch glass baking dish and pat it down evenly.

Spread the apples over the oat mixture, then top with the remaining oat mixture.

Bake the apple crisp at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Notes

If you want, you can just put the apples in a baking dish and put all the crumble on top. Cooking time will be the same.



