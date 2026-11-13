We are obsessed with these 5 Ingredient Brownies. They use graham crackers, browned butter, and sweetened condensed milk for a rich, fudgy bar. No flour, no eggs, and no mixer required. Just rich, fudgy brownies that taste like Grandma used to make.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

These brownies come together in one bowl, making cleanup quick and easy. We brown the butter first for a deep, nutty richness. The sweetened condensed milk pulls everything together and keeps every bar wonderfully fudgy.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Just five main ingredients: These brownies need only a handful of pantry staples, so there’s no long shopping list to tackle.

No flour or eggs required: Graham crackers do all the work of a traditional flour base, making these naturally a bit different.

Deep, complex flavor: Browned butter and espresso powder work together to create a richness that goes well beyond a basic brownie.

Perfect for sharing: One batch makes 16 squares, which is plenty for a potluck, bake sale, or casual gathering.

Graham crackers replace flour entirely here, giving these bars a slightly sandy, tender crumb. The sweetened condensed milk acts as both the sweetener and the binder, keeping every bar moist and fudgy. We use unsalted butter and finish with flaky sea salt to balance the richness.

How to Make 5 Ingredient Brownies

This is a quick overview of the steps needed to make this recipe. You can find the full instructions in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Variations

Swap the chocolate: Use dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet for a deeper, more intense flavor in every bite.

Add a nut crunch: Stir in 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans before pressing the batter into the pan.

Skip the espresso: Leave out the instant espresso powder if you prefer a milder, more straightforward chocolate bar.

Make them thicker: Press the batter into an 8-inch square pan and add a few extra minutes to the bake time.

Expert Tips

Crush the crackers finely: Use a food processor or sealed bag and rolling pin to make fine, even crumbs.

Brown the butter: Don’t skip this step. It adds a deep, nutty richness that makes these brownies stand out.

Cool completely before cutting: The bars need time to set and firm up after baking, so let them cool all the way through.

Line the pan with parchment: Leaving an overhang on two sides makes the whole slab easy to lift out for clean cuts.

Score before fully set: Run a knife through the top about 10 minutes after pulling from the oven for extra crisp edges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Can you make these without a food processor?

Yes, and it’s easy. Place the graham crackers in a large sealed bag and crush them with a rolling pin until finely ground. The finer the crumbs, the smoother the texture.

How should you store 5 ingredient brownies?

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. For longer storage, refrigerate for up to a week. Layer them between sheets of parchment to prevent sticking.

Can you freeze these brownies?

Yes, they freeze well. Wrap individual squares in plastic wrap and place in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature for about an hour before serving.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

5 Ingredient Brownies

These 5 ingredient brownies combine graham cracker crumbs, browned butter, espresso powder, sweetened condensed milk, and chocolate chips for a rich, chewy treat. Finish with a chocolate drizzle and optional flaky sea salt.Cook ModePrevent your screen from going darkNo ratings yetPrint Pin RateCourse: DessertCuisine: AmericanPrep Time: 20minutes minutesCook Time: 35minutes minutesTotal Time: 55minutes minutesServings: 16 BrowniesCalories: 231kcal

Equipment

9-inch square baking pan

parchment paper

small saucepan

large mixing bowl

Mixing spoon or spatula

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Wire cooling rack

Microwave Safe Bowl

sharp knife

Ingredients

18 graham cracker squares about 9 full sheets, finely crushed

½ cup unsalted butter

1 teaspoon instant espresso powder

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips for the drizzle

¼ teaspoon flaky sea salt for topping, optional

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides for easy removal.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Continue cooking for 5–7 minutes, swirling frequently, until the butter turns golden brown and smells nutty.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and immediately stir in the espresso powder. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Combine the finely crushed graham crackers, sweetened condensed milk, and browned butter mixture in a large mixing bowl. Stir until evenly blended.

Fold in the 6 ounces of chocolate chips until evenly distributed.

Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared baking pan. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until the edges are golden and the center is set.

Place the pan on a wire rack and let the brownies cool completely.

Place the remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until melted and smooth.

Drizzle the melted chocolate over the cooled brownies. Sprinkle with the optional flaky sea salt.

Let the chocolate drizzle set. Lift the brownies from the pan using the parchment paper and cut into 16 squares.



