This Creamy Pumpkin Mac and Cheese is a quick and easy Fall-inspired twist on the classic macaroni and cheese. It’s made with simple ingredients, and the end result is an ultra-creamy dish that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

If you love pumpkin and macaroni and cheese, this is the dish for you! The pumpkin adds a delicious sweetness to the classic dish, taking it to the next level. Plus, it’s an easy way to get your kids to eat their vegetables! ,

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Quick and easy to make, and the whole family will love it.

Perfectly creamy texture with delicious pumpkin flavor.

It makes a vegetable-packed meal that is family-approved.

Variations

Do you want to change up this recipe and make it your own? Here are some ways that you can do that!

Protein: Add some protein; try cooked, crumbled sausage or bacon.

Add some heat: Add cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.

Additional Vegetables: Add some additional vegetables like spinach or roasted red peppers to the sauce.

Switch up the cheese: Swap out the sharp cheddar for a different type of cheese like Pepper Jack or Gouda.

Storage

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days. These ingredients don’t stand up well to freezing, so I don’t recommend freezing it.

Tips

Here are some tips to help make this recipe perfect every time.

Use quality cheeses for the best flavor.

Cook the pasta until al dente so that it doesn’t get mushy when mixed with the sauce.

Experiment with flavors and spices to customize this dish to your tastes.

FAQ

Do you have questions about this recipe? Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions.

What kind of cheese goes well with pumpkin?

Sharp Cheddar is the best cheese for this recipe. It has a nice sharp flavor and creamy texture that pairs perfectly with the pumpkin purée. You can also use Parmesan, Gruyère, or Gouda.

What’s the best way to reheat mac and cheese?

The best way to reheat mac and cheese is in the microwave. Place a single serving in a bowl and heat for 45 seconds, stirring every 15 seconds. You can also reheat it on the stovetop in a saucepan over medium-low heat, adding milk or cream as needed to restore its creamy consistency.

What does evaporated milk do for mac and cheese?

Evaporated milk helps to create a creamy, rich sauce without the need for heavy cream. It adds more flavor and richness than regular milk or cream.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Creamy Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Creamy Pumpkin Mac and Cheese is the perfect balance of pumpkin and cheesy goodness. Great for fall!

Equipment

large pot or dutch oven

large pan

Colander

Ingredients

1 pound pasta shells

2 tablespoons butter

12 ounces evaporated milk

15 ounces pumpkin purée

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

¾ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

Finely chopped scallions

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Salt the water and add in the pasta. Cook the pasta and reserve 1 cup of pasta water.

In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the evaporated milk and simmer.

Add in the pumpkin and mustard and stir. Add in the cheeses and stir till melted.

Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and stir. If it's too thick, you can add some of the leftover pasta water; if it’s not thick enough, you can throw it away.

Season with salt and pepper, and serve and top with chopped scallions!



