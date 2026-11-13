If you’re craving a refreshing dessert, you’ll love this simple Pineapple Cake recipe. It'll make your taste buds dance, and it’s so light and delicious it might become one of your new favorite desserts.

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Many people don’t think pineapple and cake go together, but we promise they do. What we love most about it is that it creates a sweet cake flavor without going over the top. This Pineapple Cake is what cake should always be about.

Plus, the crushed pineapple in the whipped topping adds a fun texture and taste. It's such a delight to make and eat this simple homemade dessert.

This cake definitely makes me think of summer, but you can make it year-round. Canned pineapples are available year-round, making this cake a go-to for us. Canned pineapple can be so versatile. We use it in desserts and in savory dishes.

We can also find fresh pineapple at the market, so we love using it as a garnish next to a slice of cake. Nothing beats a slice of fresh pineapple. So juicy and tasty.

This cake is made from scratch. No boxed cake mix here! Not that there is anything wrong with a boxed cake mix here and there. There are plenty that we love. And plenty that we make.

How do I know when the cake is done baking?

Use a toothpick or butter knife to test! After the allotted time, check the center by inserting a toothpick or butter knife. If it comes out clean, it’s done and ready to be pulled. If it isn’t clean, it needs a few more minutes. This cake is meant to be moist, so don’t overbake it. I would go by the time stated in the recipe unless you have a fussy oven!

Can I make this cake ahead of time?

You sure can. We have made this cake the day before with no issues. As a matter of fact it’s tasted even better. You can either make the cake and frosting, frost the cake, and refrigerate it, or frost it just before you need it. Either way it tastes amazing!

Tips:

Make sure you let the cake cool completely before adding the whipped topping. If the cake is still hot, or even too warm, the whipped topping will melt immediately and slide right off the top. Patience to let this cake cool is probably the hardest part of the entire recipe.

This delicious pineapple cake is perfect for enjoying at home or sharing with your family and friends. The sweet taste and texture are such a fun treat! Every bite is swoon-worthy; we know we have eaten our fair share!

Photo by RECIPE HERE

Pineapple Cake

If you're craving the taste of summer, you'll love this simple Pineapple Cake recipe. Not only will it make your taste buds dance, but it's so light and delicious that it just might become one of your new favorite desserts

Pineapple Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups granulated sugar

½ tsp. baking soda

2 eggs, room temperature

1 can (20 oz) crushed pineapple, do not drain

1 cup nuts, chopped, pecans or walnuts

Frosting

1 container (8 oz) whipped topping, thawed, or 1 cup heavy whipping cream, very cold

1 small box (3.5 oz) instant vanilla pudding

1 can (20 oz) crushed pineapple, do not drain

Garnish, optional

Nuts, chopped

Whipped topping or whipping cream

Maraschino Cherries

Fresh pineapple

Instructions

For Pineapple Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Grease and flour a 13x9 baking dish

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and baking soda until well combined

Add in eggs, vanilla extract, and pineapple until well combined

Fold in nuts

Spread batter evenly into prepared baking dish

Bake at 350 degrees F for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean

Cool on a wire rack completely

For Frosting:

Whisk together crushed pineapple and pudding until well combined

Let set for 2 minutes

Gently fold in whipped topping or whipped cream until smooth

Frost cake

Garnish with toppings if you like

Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving

Store leftovers in the refrigerator



